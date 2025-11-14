YouTube Sets New Series and Specials From Trevor Noah, Ms. Rachel, Deestroying, Dhar Mann and More

Eight new specials and shows from creators and entertainers are exclusively coming to YouTube. The platform announced the upcoming programming as part of its first-ever Creator Premieres showcase on Thursday.

Described as a “film festival”-style experience, the Creator Premieres showcase in New York City was presented in front of a room full of advertisers and industry leaders. The event was hosted by Julian Shapiro-Barnum, known for his work on “Recess Therapy” (1.3 million YouTube subscribers), and featured new programming announcements as well as sneak peeks of upcoming specials, documentaries and episodes.

As for the new specials and shows to come, Cleo Abram (6.9 million subscribers) will premiere a new episode of “HUGE* If True” on Saturday. The upcoming episode of the optimistic science and technology series will feature Mark Rober and attempt to answer how would we know if an asteroid was hurtling toward Earth?

Next up is Deestroying (6.4 million subscribers), who will premiere “America vs London 1v1” on Nov. 30. The upcoming episode features Dee taking his viral football 1on1’s series across the pond to London where he will challenge top athletes. A grand prize of $5,000 is at stake, but Deestroying has some tricks up his sleeve.

Also this fall, Paul Mescal will return to Brittany Broski’s world thanks to a new episode of “Royal Court” (804,000 subscribers). Season 3 of the royalty-themed comedy talk show features several notable guest stars including Noah Cyrus, Brie Larson, Kyle MacLachlan, Fred Armisen and Finn Wolfhard.

December will then be led by Dhar Mann (26 million subscribers) and Dhar Mann Studios’ “7 Days of Christmas” holiday event. Running from Dec. 5 to 19, the YouTube channel will showcase seven new, 25-minute scripted episodes. Prepare for some fan favorite characters to return.

The last month of the year will also drop an unexpected surprise. Former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah’s latest standup special — “The Lost SA Special” — will premiere on Noah’s official YouTube channel (4.3 million followers). Filmed in South Africa during Noah’s last world tour, the 90-minute special brings his local material to a global audience. “It’s a rare and powerful creative moment with Trevor at the height of his global success, reconnecting with his roots and his audience in a way the world has never seen,” a press release for the special reads.

A new episode from Ms. Rachel (18 million subscribers) will kick off early 2026. “Friendship” is designed to show kids that friends can come from anywhere, showing joyful interactions with a diverse group of kids.

That will be followed in the spring of 2026 by “Reef to Ridge,” a new documentary from Mark Vins that will premiere on the official “Brave Wilderness” YouTube channel (22 million subscribers). The special follows Vins and an expedition team as they journey across the Galápagos’ most extreme habitats, from deep in the ocean to the top of the highest volcanic summit, all in their quest to document wildlife.

Last but certainly not least is Julian Shapiro-Barnum’s new late night series “Outside Tonight,” which will also premiere in the spring of 2026. The “Recess Therapy” and “Celebrity Substitute” star is hosting a weekly series built for the digital age that’s set in public parks and on street corners. Prepare for star-studded interviews, audience-driven games, live music and more.

“YouTube creators are building global communities through content that is authentic, engaging and premium. They’re not only driving culture — they’ve created an irreversible change in entertainment, which has redefined viewing behavior,” said Sean Downey, president of Americas and Global Partners at Google.

At the event, YouTube also shared that pairing YouTube creator ads with brand ads increases purchase intent by 8% on average, according to the market research platform Kantar. “For advertisers, YouTube presents a unique opportunity to make an impact with their desired audiences, by aligning and deeply integrating their brands with the voices that they actively seek out,” Downey said.