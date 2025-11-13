NBC Sports Network to Launch on YouTube TV on Nov. 17

NBCUniversal will revive the NBC Sports Network on Nov. 17 on YouTube TV. It also will be available on Xfinity soon and will roll out to other pay TV distributors at a later date.

NBCSN, a 24/7 linear network, will feature a wide range of marquee sporting events and programming from NBC Sports that also streams on Peacock. Those include:

Monday Night NBA games and NBA Playoffs

Dozens of MLB regular-season and select post-season games in a soon-to-be-announced agreement

Premier League soccer matches

“Gold Zone” hosted by Scott Hanson (daily whip-around coverage for Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games in February 2026)

WNBA Regular Season and Playoff games

Big Ten and Notre Dame Football

Big Ten, Big East and Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball

Golf Majors (includes select coverage of U.S. Open and The Open Championship)

Cycling (Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes; Vuelta a España, and more)

Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks undercard races

Olympic Sports (e.g., Figure Skating, Ski & Snowboard, Gymnastics, Swimming, Track & Field)

Shows including “PFT Live,” “The Dan Patrick Show,” “The Dan Le Batard Show,” and “Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry”

“NBCUniversal delivers the biggest moments in sports, and the new NBC Sports Network gives pay-tv customers a seamless way to enjoy the wide range of sports in our portfolio, adding an important pillar in our linear and streaming strategy,” NBCU platform distribution and partnerships president Matt Schnaars said in a statement. “NBCSN is a win across the board – driving value for fans and distributors who prefer an aggregated experience, league and conference partners seeking broad reach, and advertisers targeting engaged sports audiences – while also creating a new monetization path for some of our most premium programming and supporting NBCU’s commitment to serving viewers wherever they watch, whether on Peacock, pay-tv, or both.”

The NBC Sports Network’s revival comes after it was shuttered in 2021, with the majority of its live sports programming moving to USA Network and Peacock at the time.

The launch on YouTube TV was included as part of NBCUniversal’s new carriage deal with the platform’s parent company Google for its full portfolio of networks, including NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, CNBC, Golf Channel, E!, Oxygen True Crime, MSNBC, USA, Syfy and Universo.

Peacock also reached a multi-year extension for availability across Google’s Android platforms, including Google Play and Google TV, and will be available in the coming months as a subscription through YouTube Primetime Channels.

Additionally, films and TV shows from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will continue to be available to buy or rent on Google TV, YouTube TV and YouTube. Library films from NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution will also be available to stream on YouTube Premium and AVOD through YouTube Free Primetime Content.