YouTube Taps iShowSpeed, SKabeche and 2 More Creators as Brazil NFL Game Commentators

Four creators — iShowSpeed, Tom Grossi, Robegrill and SKabeche — will be providing live commentary for YouTube’s upcoming NFL game in Brazil. All will be using the platform’s Watch With streaming functionality, which allows creators to provide their own play-play by on live events to their viewers.

Both iShowSpeed, who has 43.3 million subscribers on YouTube, and Tom Grossi, who has 861,000 subscribers, will give their commentaries in English. As for Robegrill (4.15 million subscribers) and SKabeche (13.7 million subscribers), their commentaries will be in Spanish.

These four are the latest creators YouTube has tapped to be part of its NFL game on Sept. 5. YouTube creator and former kicker Deestroying, who has 6.3 million subscribers on the platform, will join veteran sports reporter Stacey Dales as the game’s sideline correspondent. Peter Overzet, a YouTube creator with 19,900 followers who specializes in fantasy sports, will also be part of the pre-show as will “Up and Adams” host Kay Adams (513,000 subscribers).

Ahead of the game YouTube will also be rolling out a new month-to-month NFL Sunday Ticket plan, allowing viewers to cancel anytime throughout the season. New users can subscribe to the plan for $85 a month for up to four payments. For returning users, the month-to-month plan costs $115 a month with YouTube TV or $145 a month with the non-paid version of YouTube. All NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers will have expanded access to multiview combinations of local and national games during the football season.

The São Paulo game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers will be available to watch for free on YouTube Sept. 5. Kickoff will take place at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BT.