YouTube Taps iShowSpeed, SKabeche and 2 More Creators as Brazil NFL Game Commentators

The creators will use YouTube’s Watch With feature, which allows creators to stream their play-by-play on live events

Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs tackles Sony Michel #20 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri (Getty Images)
Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs tackles Sony Michel #20 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri (Credit: Getty Images)

Four creators — iShowSpeedTom GrossiRobegrill and SKabeche — will be providing live commentary for YouTube’s upcoming NFL game in Brazil. All will be using the platform’s Watch With streaming functionality, which allows creators to provide their own play-play by on live events to their viewers.

Both iShowSpeed, who has 43.3 million subscribers on YouTube, and Tom Grossi, who has 861,000 subscribers, will give their commentaries in English. As for Robegrill (4.15 million subscribers) and SKabeche (13.7 million subscribers), their commentaries will be in Spanish.

These four are the latest creators YouTube has tapped to be part of its NFL game on Sept. 5. YouTube creator and former kicker Deestroying, who has 6.3 million subscribers on the platform, will join veteran sports reporter Stacey Dales as the game’s sideline correspondent. Peter Overzet, a YouTube creator with 19,900 followers who specializes in fantasy sports, will also be part of the pre-show as will “Up and Adams” host Kay Adams (513,000 subscribers).

Ahead of the game YouTube will also be rolling out a new month-to-month NFL Sunday Ticket plan, allowing viewers to cancel anytime throughout the season. New users can subscribe to the plan for $85 a month for up to four payments. For returning users, the month-to-month plan costs $115 a month with YouTube TV or $145 a month with the non-paid version of YouTube. All NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers will have expanded access to multiview combinations of local and national games during the football season.

The São Paulo game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers will be available to watch for free on YouTube Sept. 5. Kickoff will take place at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BT.

Kansas City Chiefs
Read Next
YouTube Taps Former NFL Player Cam Newton and Creator Deestroying for Chiefs-Chargers Brazil Game

Kayla Cobb

Kayla is a senior TV writer at TheWrap, covering the business and content of streaming and linear television. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

Comments