Zac Efron Goes Viral for His Confused Reaction to Brother Dylan’s ‘DWTS’ Score: ‘He’s Not Been Clocked In’ | Video

Zac Efron finally visited “Dancing With the Stars” to support his brother Dylan — and it seems like he wasn’t exactly sure about some elements of the show. After Dylan and his dance partner, Daniella Karagach, received straight 9s from judges, Zac was shown in the audience asking a clarifying question about the score.

Zac appeared to ask, “Are those good scores?” in response to Dylan and Karagach’s 27. But others who saw the clip thought he might have asked, “Is that their high score?” instead, before appearing to add, “Oh! Good job.”

The reaction prompted plenty of responses on social media. “Probably thought the scale went to 100 lmaoooo,” wrote one person X.

Another added, “He hasn’t even been watching lmao.” A third noted, “Zac has not been clocked in lol.”

Meanwhile, a fourth chimed in with, “I can’t believe they got him to come to this.”

However, Zac’s appearance in the audience was broadly celebrated. The “Ricky Stanicky” actor was seated with his younger sister, Olivia, for the “DWTS” visit that came after weeks of fan speculation that he might show up.

Zac hinted at his appearance on Instagram ahead of Tuesday night’s episode when he encouraged his followers to vote for Dylan.

“are those good scores?” oh zac has no idea where he is😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Pdfe1aAABj — sam (@berstcns) November 19, 2025

In October, Dylan was asked why Zac had refrained from visiting the show so far. He told Extra at the time, “Hey, he’s doing his thing,” before noting his brother was “supporting me every day.”

Dylan and Daniella performed an Argentine tango to “I Would Die 4 U” for Prince Night. The duo managed to make it to the next round of the dance competition, the Season 34 finale. Though the pair will advance, judge Carrie Ann Inaba noted that Dylan didn’t seem to be entirely in time with the music, and Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough both said the influencer needed to clean up his technique.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs live on Tuesdays on ABC and streams on Disney+ in local time zones and the next day on Hulu.