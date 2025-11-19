‘Dancing With the Stars’ Semi-Finals: Here’s Who’s Competing in the Season 34 Finale

The stars brought the pizzazz to Prince Night for the semifinals of “Dancing With the Stars” Season 34 before a shocking elimination.

Six stars made it to the penultimate episode of the season, and each had to prove they had what it took to make it to the finals with not one but two dances. Performing to songs across the music legend’s discography, from “Purple Rain” to “Kiss,” the stars repeated one style they had performed before and took on a new one for the first time.

One couple did not make it to the finals after the show received the most votes in the series’ history. After what judges called the most competitive season to date, Whitney Leavitt and her partner Mark Ballas were sent home. Although the reality star consistently scored in the top, even earning the second-highest score of the competition Tuesday, it was not enough to keep her in the competition.

Elaine Hendrix opened up the night of competition with a foxtrot to “I Wanna Be Your Lover.” Weeks after an injury she thought would send her home, the film star was grateful to make it this far. Her poised, elegant foxtrot charmed the judges but not enough to earn a 10 this late in the competition. Carrie Ann Inaba wanted to see sharper edges from the actress. Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli agreed, wanting more fight in her second dance of the night.

Social media star Alix Earle donned a sexy red number as she performed an Argentine tango to “Little Red Corvette” with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Earle said she was not letting the perfect score last week get to her head and wanted to live up to the other tangoes that have been on the show. Tonioli and Inaba called the TikToker the most improved of the season. “You have grown the most steadily in all aspects of your performance,” Inaba added before telling the social media star to come back stronger for dance two.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bernsten in “Dancing With the Stars.” (Disney)

Leavitt shook her booty with a cha cha to “1999.” The “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star said she did not expect to make it this far in the competition. Tonioli leapt to his feet following the reality star’s routine, commending her and her partner Mark Ballas for the content, execution and precision. Inaba said she could tell Leavitt was focusing on her technique during the dance, but Derek Hough said she was “out of her mind” and that the dance was “literal perfection.” Leavitt followed up on comments she had made about DWTS on her reality show, saying “I will forever be grateful to Deena Katz because this has changed my life.”

Following his viral lift and perfect score last week, Dylan Efron and his partner Daniella Karagach performed an Argentine tango to “I Would Die 4 U.” Both the reality star and his partner were not sure he would make it this far, but Efron was proud of the work he put in to get there. His brother Zac Efron was in attendance in the audience, cheering him on with their younger sister. Inaba did not feel like Efron was completely in tune with the music. Tonioli said he felt like a leading man, but he and Hough agreed the technique needed to be cleaned up.

Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt in “Dancing With the Stars.” (Disney)

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles performed a jive to “Raspberry Beret.” In her junior year season at UCLA, the athlete competed a Prince-themed floor routine, so this week felt like a homecoming. Hough called it “Prince funky fun” but wanted more sharp kicks and flicks from the Olympian. Inaba said it was the best performance of the night, but there was a mistake so she had to score fairly.

Robert Irwin burst onto the ballroom floor with his jive to “Baby I’m a Star.” After clutching the first perfect score of the season last week, he felt the pressure. His quick flicks and flips wowed the judges. “For Prince only a superstar jive will do,” Tonioli said. “You did that.” Inaba barely got out any critique other than telling the wildlife conservationist he was amazing while Hough said that his entire body was full of charisma that lit up the dance floor. His routine earned him the first perfect score of the night.

“The Parent Trap” star’s second dance was a Paso Doble to “When Doves Cry.” Her routine was precise and powerful, bringing Inaba to her feet. The judge leapt from her chair, hugged Hendrix and collapsed on the floor in admiration of the actress. Hough said it was a “proper beautiful paso doble.” Tonioli said it was authentic to the style and a “regal, majestic performance.” “I freaking fought for it,” Hendrix said before earning her first perfect score of the season.

Earle cried as she unpacked what her experience on DWTS had meant to her. She competed a Viennese Waltz to Prince’s iconic “Purple Rain.” Hough said that he had “no doubt” that the social media star would make it to the finale after her elegant routine. “This season has been by far the most competitive and challenging we have seen in 34 seasons,” Inaba said. “This performance will go down in history.” Earle became emotional again as Tonioli said how proud he was of the social media star before earning a perfect score.

The “Traitors” star was ready to shake his hips again with his cha cha to “Kiss.” Efron said that Latin styles do not come as easily to him, but the judges commended him for his commitment to the intricate movement. Inaba said that his arms felt small during the routine, but Hough said his content and hip action was something to be proud of.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa in “Dancing With the Stars.” (Disney)

Leavitt performed an elegant Viennese waltz to “Slow Love” with her partner Mark Ballas. After her performance, the Hulu reality star became teary, and Ballas comforted her saying, “you can do this.” Inaba said it was her “absolute favorite dance” of the star’s, but there was a hop that she couldn’t ignore. Tonioli and Hough called her quality of movement impeccable, and each gave her a 10 for what was her last dance of the season.

Chiles performed a powerhouse Argentine tango with her partner Ezra Sosa to “U Got the Look.” The gymnast was determined to get a perfect score because she has yet to in the competition. This routine accomplished that dream. Inaba said the gymnast was in a “class of her own.” Hough added he could see the competitor in her and could tell that scores mattered. “This one was the top,” he said. Chiles got emotional as the 10s rolled in for her performance.

Irwin, the wildlife conservationist, concluded Prince Night with his Viennese Waltz to “WOW.” He said he was nervous to have passionate intimate moments with his partner Witney Carson, but they paid off with their captivating routine. Hough said he looked forward to what Irwin was doing in the finale while Inaba said she felt like a “proud mom” watching the 21-year-old take to the dance floor.

Next week Chiles, Efron, Earle, Hendrix and Irwin will compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy in the three-hour Season 34 finale.

LEADERBOARD: Week 10

Robert Irwin & Witney Carson: 59

Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas: 58

Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy: 58

Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten: 57

Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa: 57

Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach: 55

“Dancing With the Stars” airs live on Tuesdays on ABC and streams on Disney+ in local time zones and the next day on Hulu.