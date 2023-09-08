Country star Zach Bryan was arrested in his home state of Oklahoma on Thursday, TheWrap has learned. He was booked shortly before 7 p.m. local time on an obstruction of investigation charge, according to online jail records, and was released on bond.

Bryan posted about his run-in with the law on X/Twitter, writing, “Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.”

Bryan, who currently has both the No. 1 single and No. 1 album on the Billboard charts, appeared to be on a road trip, according to recent social media posts.

He went on to note his support for those who arrested him.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around,” Bryan wrote.

He concluded his post, saying, “Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

The country star’s next post read, “STILL F–KN HIGHWAYING ACROSS THE COUNTRY OL SONS LETS GOOOO.”

He also responded to a fan concerned for Bryan’s dog. He shared an Instagram story post earlier in the day showing his dog riding alongside him on his road journey. Bryan responded that the dog is “perfect guys, fed and snoozing and riding shotgun.”

Bryan noted on Instagram that he was “on the road” to “go see the birds win,” which appears to be a reference to Bryan heading to see the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFL season opener against the New England Patriots this weekend.

Fans on social media were quick to joke that the reason Bryan was arrested was the prices for his concert tour. Tickets for additional 2024 dates went on sale earlier this week. He also released a live album last year titled, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.”

But he still made tickets available on the ticket behemoth, along with other ticket outlets.

“Everyone complained about AXS last year,” Bryan wrote on X. “Using all ticketing sites this year. All my homies still do hate Ticketmaster but hard to realize one guy can’t change the whole system. It is intentionally broken and I’ll continue to feel absolutely horrible about the cost of tickets in an unfair market.”

The news of Bryan’s arrest was first reported by TMZ.