Zack Estrin, a screenwriter and producer best known for serving as showrunner and executive producer for Netflix’s “Lost in Space” reboot, died Friday, a representative for the family said Sunday. He was 51.

“Zack Estrin was our everything,” the screenwriter’s family said in a statement. “The best husband, father, son and friend. He loved to make everyone happy. He loved to make everyone laugh. He loved being a writer/producer and being a part of creating these shows that people enjoyed. But above all, he loved his family and friends. Thank you all for being a part of his life and ours.”

“Zack was our client for nearly 25 years,” WME President Ari Greenburg said. “He had a tremendously successful career and mentored so many writers. We are so proud of all his accomplishments and feel blessed to have called him a friend.”

No cause of death was given. Estrin is survived by his wife Kari Estrin, daughters Charlotte Estrin and Chloe Estrin and his dogs Molly and Lt. Judy Hopps.

More to come …