Zack Snyder Launches a 3-Day Snyderverse Screening to Benefit American Foundation of Suicide Prevention

Zack Snyder will host a weekend of movie screenings in April as part of a fundraiser to support the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

The event, dubbed “Full Circle, a Special Three-Day Celebration of the Snyderverse Trilogy,” will present director’s cut versions of his films “Man of Steel” and “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition” on April 28 and 29 at the Ahmanson Auditorium at ArtCenter College of Design. “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will screen April 30 at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood. Following each screening, Snyder will participate with special guests in an in-person and live-streamed Q&A.

“We’re honored to participate in this fundraiser in support of suicide prevention and to help increase awareness of this important issue in our community,” ArtCenter College of Design president Karen Hofmann said in a statement.

The fundraiser is being held in honor of Snyder’s daughter Autumn, who passed away the age of 20.

Below is the full schedule for the screenings:

EVENT – DAY 1

Date: Friday, April 28th

Film: MAN OF STEEL

Time: 5:00 p.m. Reception, 6:00 p.m. Screening followed by Q&A in person and live-streamed featuring Zack & Special Guests

Ticket: $150.00

Location: ArtCenter Hillside Campus, 1700 Lida St., Pasadena, CA 91103

EVENT – DAY 2

Date: Saturday, April 29th

Film: BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE ULTIMATE EDITION

Time: 3:00 p.m. Screening followed by Q&A in person and live-streamed plus a poster signing featuring Zack & Special Guests

Ticket: $150.00

Location: ArtCenter Hillside Campus, 1700 Lida St., Pasadena, CA 91103

EVENT – DAY 3

Date: Sunday, April 30th

Film: ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE

Time: 1:00 p.m. Screening followed by Q&A in person and live-streamed featuring Zack & Special Guests

Ticket: $175.00

Location: 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.