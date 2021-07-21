Zack Snyder’s Stone Quarry Signs First-Look Film Deal With Netflix

Zack Snyder and his production company The Stone Quarry, which he runs with his producing partner and wife Deborah Snyder and executive Wesley Coller, have signed a first-look film deal with Netflix.

The first feature The Stone Quarry will make under the deal with Netflix will be “Rebel Moon,” a previously announced science-fiction adventure film that Snyder will direct.

The news comes after Netflix revealed that Snyder’s most recent film “Army of the Dead” was watched by 75 million member households in its first 28 days, making it one of Netflix’s top 10 most watched original films. Stone Quarry also has an anime spinoff from “Army of the Dead” with Netflix called “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas” and a German-language prequel called “Army of Thieves.”

“I’ve known Zack and Deb for years and was fortunate to be part of ‘Dawn of the Dead,’ his first film. I have since had the privilege of watching his career grow and see the evolving impact of his work,” Scott Stuber, Netflix’s head of film, said in a statement. “We’ve only scratched the surface of what’s still to come and create with Zack, Deb, Wes and everyone at Stone Quarry.”

Snyder will direct “Rebel Moon” from a script he co-wrote with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, with a story by Snyder and Johnstad. The film is set on a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy which finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. The colony dispatches a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.

Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller will produce “Rebel Moon” for The Stone Quarry, and Eric Newman will produce for Grand Electric. Sarah Bowen is executive producing for Grand Electric.

THR first reported the news.