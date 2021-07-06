Zack Snyder to Direct, Co-Write ‘Rebel Moon’ for Netflix

Zack Snyder has set his next project, “Rebel Moon,” at Netflix, which he will co-write, produce and direct, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

He is co-writing the script with “Army of the Dead” co-writer Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, who also co-write “300.” Snyder and Johnstad will both receive story credit. Snyder’s wife and producing partner, Deborah Snyder, will also produce alongside Wesley Coller for The Stone Quarry. Grand Electric’s Eric Newman is producing while Sarah Bowen will executive produce.

According to Netflix, the log line for “Rebel Moon” is: When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.

“Rebel Moon” marks a reunion for Newman, Snyder and Netflix’s Scott Stuber: Newman drafted Snyder to direct his first film, “Dawn of the Dead,” in 2004, which Stuber oversaw in his then role of vice-chairman of Universal.

“Army of the Dead” remains in Netflix’s top ten most-watched films, according to the streamer.

Snyder’s most recent credits include producing “Wonder Woman 1984” and directing and writing “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” and he will next serve as executive producer on “The Suicide Squad.” He is writing the story and producing “Army of Thieves” for Netflix.

Snyder is represented by CAA, Believe Media and ID Public Relations.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news. A spokesperson for Netflix has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.