Zack Snyder Partners With UFC, Turki Alalshikh for New Film ‘Brawler’

Zack Snyder’s next movie will see him team up with the UFC for a film set within the world of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The filmmaker will direct, write and executive produce “Brawler” with fellow writers/EPs Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten, with whom he worked on “Rebel Moon.”

The new movie’s logline reads: “Rising from the rough streets of Los Angeles, a young fighter gets a shot at a UFC championship, battling his inner demons as he fights for redemption.”

“Behind every great fighter is the story of how they got there,” Snyder said in a Monday statement. “UFC is the world leader in combat sports and I’m honored to be partnering with them to tell this incredible story.”

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia and owner of The Ring Magazine, added: “I’ve been a fan of Zack’s work for years, his unique style — from his iconic action sequences to his sweeping visuals and intensely emotional storytelling — coupled with his humanized portrayal of deeply-flawed characters is singular, I couldn’t think of a better person to partner with to bring the UFC to the big screen. The Ring Magazine, with its 103-year legacy, will support to ensure the project’s success.”

“Turki Alalshikh and Zack Snyder have a shared vision to create a film about UFC,” UFC CEO Dana White agreed. “They are both very passionate about this project to show fans what it takes to become a UFC champion. It’s an incredibly ambitious project and I look forward to seeing it come to life.”

Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller will also produce through Stone Quarry, with Alalshikh and UFC CCO Craig Borsari serving as additional executive producers.

