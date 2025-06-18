Hulu Comedy Special ‘Zarna Garg: Practical People Win’ Sets July Premiere | Exclusive

Hulu has set a July premiere date for Zarna Garg’s new comedy special, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The special, titled “Zarna Garg: Practical People Win,” will premiere Friday, July 18 on Hulu. The streamer also revealed a first-look, which you can find below.

In the special, which marks Garg’s Hulu debut, the comedian will take aim at husbands, kids, in-laws and anyone who dares question an Indian mom’s wisdom, per the official logline. The hour-long special was filmed at Bimbo’s 365 Club in San Francisco.

This is all part of Hulu’s Hularious stand-up comedy slate, which kicked off back in November with Jim Gaffigan’s “The Skinny.” Other comedians who have been featured under the banner include Atsuko Okatsuka, Bill Burr, Chris Distefano, Ilana Glazer, Roy Wood Jr. and Matteo Lane. In August, Ralph Barbosa will debut his second comedy special, titled “Planet Bosa.”

Garg’s last comedy special, “Zarna Garg: One in a Billion,” debuted on Prime Video in 2023. She also starred in the romcom “A Nice Indian Boy” alongside Jonathan Groff and Karan Soni and penned her memoir, “This American Woman.”

Produced by Rotten Science, the comedy special is directed by Jeff Tomsic, who also executive produces alongside Garg. Additional EPs include Matthew Vaughan from Rotten Science, and Olivia Gerke and Adam Triplett from 3Arts.

Take a look at the first-look photos from “Zarna Garg: Practical People Win,” below:

Disney/Jim McCambridge

Zarna Garg (Disney/Jim McCambridge)

“Zarna Garg: Practical People Win” premieres Friday, July 18, on Hulu.