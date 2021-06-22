‘Ziwe’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

Showtime has picked up a second season of the late-night variety series “Ziwe,” the premium cable channel announced Tuesday.

The network has picked up 12 new episodes, which will be split into two installments.

Starring and executive produced by former “Desus & Mero” writer Ziwe, the first season of the show featured interviews with guests including Phoebe Bridgers, Fran Lebowitz, Andrew Yang, Eboni K. Williams, Gloria Steinem and Stacey Abrams, as well as musical performances by Ziwe, sketches and other unscripted segments.

“This show has exceeded my wildest imagination thanks to my brilliant cast, crew and iconic guests,” Ziwe said in a statement. “I am famously delighted to continue my collaboration with Showtime and A24.”

“Ziwe” is produced by A24, with Ziwe, Jamund Washington and Hunter Speese serving as executive producers.