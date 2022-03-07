Zoë Kravitz Told She Was Too ‘Urban’ to Audition for ‘Dark Knight Rises’

Zoë Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” dropped a bombshell as the actress revealed in a new interview she was told in 2012 she was too “urban” to audition for Chris Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Kravitz, who is of Jewish and Black descent, didn’t disclose what role she was up for.

“I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan,” Kravitz told the Guardian. “I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant.”

Kravitz added: “Being a woman of colour and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the colour of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”

Looks like Kravitz got the last laugh as she is getting rave reviews for her performance as Seilna Kyle in Reeves’ three hour Bat epic, which grossed a spectacular $134 million on opening weekend from 4,417 theaters after final weekend results came in Monday, becoming only the second film since the pandemic began to open to over $100 million.

Kravitz also told the Guardian “it was crazy” when she first got cast in 2019, adding, “My phone was blowing up more than any birthday I’ve ever had.”