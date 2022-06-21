“The Batman” star Zoe Kravitz will star in another film for Warner Bros. after the studio won a bidding war for “The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets,” an adaptation of a sci-fi heist short story that Kravitz will also produce.



The short story is narrated by one-half of a pair of bank-robbing twin sisters, who considers herself the face of the operation. But it is her sister Maggie who gets the heists done with her superpowers, which include telekinesis, super strength and invincibility. The narrator and Maggie have stuck together through it all, but the narrator begins to question their criminal lives after one attempted robbery goes awry and ends up in a hail of gunfire.

“The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets” was originally written by Leyna Krow, who also has another short story, “Sinkhole,” being adapted into a Universal film with Jordan Peele and Issa Rae producing. Kravitz will produce this film with Matt Jackson (“All the Old Knives”), who is producing through Jackson Pictures alongside executive producer Joanne Lee.



Kravitz, whose film credits include the “Fantastic Beasts” series and “Mad Max: Fury Road,” most recently appeared opposite Robert Pattinson in “The Batman” as Selena Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman. She is currently working on her directorial debut with the thriller “Pussy Island” for MGM.



Kravitz is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and attorney Bill Sobel at Edelstein, Laird & Sobel. Krow is represented by WME. Warner’s acquisition of the project was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.