Zoey Deutch is the most hated girl in America — well, at least in the teaser for her new film “Not Okay.” But that’s because she told a very big lie after a terrorist attack.

The footage is prefaced by a warning: “This film contains an unlikeable female protagonist. Viewer discretion advised.” So, what exactly makes her so unlikable? Well, she gained fame and attention for surviving a terrorist attack in Paris — except she wasn’t actually there.

“Have you ever wanted to be noticed so badly, you didn’t even care what it was for?” Deutch’s character, Danni Sanders, says in a voiceover. We then see the process she goes through of photoshopping herself into Parisian backdrops, while claiming she “almost died” in the attacks she was nowhere near.

As the footage continues, we get snippets of the horrible titles Sanders has earned since, including “all-American liar” and “#1 Idiot.” At one point, a host dubs her “the worst person we’ve ever covered on this show.” Even Paris Hilton is seen wearing a shirt that says “Cancel Danni Sanders.”

According to Searchlight Pictures’ official synopsis, Deutch’s character is really just “an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and — worst of all — no followers.”

Her photos were simply part of a fake vacation crafted as an attempt to gain followers, not knowing what would happen in the City of Lights while she was “there.”

Alongside Deutch are Mia Isaac as Rowan, a school-shooting survivor dedicated to societal change, and Dylan O’Brien, who plays Colin, the man of Danni’s dreams.

You can watch the full teaser for “Not Okay” in the video here and above. Written and directed by Quinn Shephard (“Blame”), the film premieres on Hulu on July 29.