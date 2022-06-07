Netflix on Tuesday announced a new film based on the popular Japanese manga series “Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead,” a zombie movie and horror comedy set to premiere on the streaming network.

“Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead” was unveiled as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week presentations that continued Tuesday.

The film is inspired by the manga series of the same name, written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata.

No release date was announced, though Netflix did release a first look image you can see above.

The new film follows a young man who has his life sucked out of him by his power-harassing boss, only to one day wake up to a zombie apocalypse and pursue his “zombie apocalypse bucket list.” Facing a hopeless situation in a town full of zombies, the protagonist Akira responds in a surprisingly optimistic way, realizing that he doesn’t need to go into his office any longer and spends his time vigorously surviving this horror. Instead, he comes up with a list of 100 things he wants to do before becoming a zombie himself.

Akira is played by up-and-coming actor Eiji Akaso, while the intellectual heroine Shizuka, who always fights with a cool head, is portrayed by Mai Shiraishi, best known as a former member of Japanese pop band Nogizaka 46. “Zom 100” also stars Shuntaro Yanagi.

Yusuke Ishida directs “Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead” from a screenplay by Tatsuro Mishima. Akira Morii is a producer, and the film was produced and developed by ROBOT with production cooperation from Plus One Entertainment.