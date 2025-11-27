‘Zootopia 2’ Slithers to $39.5 Million Opening Day, Set For $150 Million-Plus Thanksgiving Weekend

Disney sequel will have the second-highest opening for the November holiday

Disney

Disney’s “Zootopia 2” will be second only to last year’s “Moana 2” on the all-time Thanksgiving box office lists, as its $39.5 million opening day — including $10.2 million from previews — puts it on course for a 5-day opening weekend of at least $150 million.

While well short of last year’s unprecedented $225 million 5-day total for “Moana 2,” “Zootopia 2” is set to top the $125 million second weekend 5-day total for “Frozen II” in 2019 and the $109 million 5-day total of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” in 2013.

Estimates at this early stage still have a very wide range, but exhibitor sources tell TheWrap they are projecting an extended opening as high as $165-170 million in the U.S. and Canada. “Zootopia 2” is just as well received as its predecessor, earning an A on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 93% critics and 95% audience.

Zootopia 2
Read Next
'Zootopia 2' Review: Just as Sweet as the Original but Doesn't Break New Ground

Combine that with an estimated $90 million 5-day second weekend for Universal’s “Wicked: For Good,” and this Thanksgiving will be one filled with robust business for theaters after a sluggish October. Still, that sluggish October will keep this Thanksgiving far short of last year’s $423.9 million overall total, as “Zootopia 2” and “Wicked: For Good” are the only films estimated to make more than $10 million during the holiday period.

On the specialty side, A24’s romantic dramedy “Eternity” debuted Wednesday to $1.4 million from 1,438 screens, while Focus Features’ critically acclaimed “Hamnet” opened to $330,000 from 160 locations. Directed by Chloe Zhao and receiving the TIFF Audience Award, “Hamnet” is expected to be a top Oscar contender this March.

Meanwhile, in China, the film earned an opening day of $34 million that is the highest ever in the country for an American animated film. Enjoying a popularity that far exceeded nearly all other Hollywood IP in this day and age, “Zootopia 2” has a strong chance of becoming only the sixth film in Hollywood history to gross $300 million in China and the highest grossing American film in the country since the pandemic.

Shrek 5
Read Next
'Shrek 5' Adds Marcello Hernández and Skyler Gisondo as Zendaya's Brothers

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

Comments