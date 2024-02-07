‘Zootopia 2’ Set for Release in 2025

Sequel comes after Disney+ short series

Zootopia
Photo: Disney

Ready to go back to “Zootopia?”

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the sequel as part of the investors’ call and the studio announced a November 2025 release date. The original film followed Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), an idealistic bunny who travels to the mammal metropolis of Zootopia and winds up partnering with a sneaky criminal fox Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman). Together, they uncovered a conspiracy that threatened all of Zootopia.

When the movie was released in 2016 it was widely embraced, both for its stunning animation and its complicated themes of intolerance and bias and made more than $1 billion worldwide as well as winning the Best Animated Feature Oscar, beating out Disney’s own “Moana.”

“Zootopia” also inspired a series of Disney+ shorts, called “Zootopia+,” which were directed by Trent Correy and Josie Trinidad (Trinidad is said to be co-directing the new sequel) and were very funny. Also, an entire “Zootopia”-themed land just opened at Shanghai Disneyland, with a new, next-generation attraction called Zootopia: Hot Pursuit serving as the land’s centerpiece.

Additional details about the hugely anticipated sequel have yet to be revealed.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ previous film, “Wish,” meant as a celebration of 100 years of the company, opened this past Thanksgiving and has made more than $244 million worldwide. Previous Disney Animation features include “Strange World,” “Encanto” and “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Disney has already announced that a third and fourth film in the “Frozen” franchise are in development, along with a suite of Disney+ original series (to be animated by the studio’s Canadian satellite studio).

