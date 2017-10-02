CBS Exec Fired for ‘Deeply Unacceptable’ Post About ‘Republican Gun Toters’ After Vegas Shooting

CBS has fired the network’s legal executive who wrote on social media that she is “not even sympathetic” to victims of Sunday’s Las Vegas shooting and referred to country music fans as “Republican gun toters.”

Hayley Geftman-Gold, who served as senior counsel for strategic transactions at CBS, posted to Facebook on Monday, “If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing. I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”

A CBS representation told TheWrap that the network condemns Geftman-Gold comments, and that she has since been let go.

“This individual, who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS,” CBS said in the statement. “Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families.”

Police say that Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel at the crowd of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Sunday night. At least 58 people have died, and more than 500 others are injured. Paddock is dead from what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.