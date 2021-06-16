13 Movies You Forgot Samuel L Jackson Was in, From ‘Out of Sight’ to ‘Jurassic Park’ (Photos)

Warner Bros.
Samuel L. Jackson's is opinionated
, talented
and also prolific. His IMDb page is seemingly endless, with 190-plus credits to his name. Flip through this slideshow to see some of his roles you may very well have forgotten about.
Paramount
"Coming to America" (1988)
While it's hard to forget "Coming to America," where Eddie Murphy plays an African prince who travels to Queens to find a wife, there's one character who may have slipped your mind: Jackson played Hold-Up Man. His character robs a restaurant in which Murphy dines.
Universal
"Out of Sight" (1998)
Steven Soderbergh directed this 1998 crime comedy starring George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez. As for Jackson, he had a surprise cameo in the film and performed free of charge.
Columbia
"School Daze" (1988)
In Spike Lee’s early movie about students at a historically black college, Jackson has a small but crucial scene as a townie who confronts students about their sense of entitlement. In his typically earthy way, Jackson says: “I betcha you n—ers think y’all are white."
Warner Bros.
"Goodfellas" (1990)
Jackson starred as Stacks Edwards, a tertiary character overshadowed by roles played by lead actors Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci and Paul Sorvino.
Paramount
"Patriot Games" (1992)
Harrison Ford’s first big-screen turn as CIA analyst Jack Ryan features Jackson in a small role as Navy Lieutenant Commander Robby Jackson, a buddy of Ryan’s from his military career who comes to his aid when terrorists come after him and the British royal family.
Universal
"Jurassic Park" (1993)
Jackson played John Arnold in the first "Jurassic Park," the chief engineer who was killed by a Velociraptor in a shed.
Warner Bros.
"True Romance" (1993)
Quentin Tarantino first cast Jackson in a small but memorable role as a small-time hood with a bottomless appetite who is quickly offed by Gary Oldman’s short-fused drug dealer/pimp Drexl Spivey.
Disney
"Star Wars Episodes 1-3" (1999-2005)
Jackson portrayed Mace Windu in the "Star Wars" prequel films. But don't pin this one on the one-time Oscar nominee. Everyone's been trying to erase these films from their memory.
Miramax
"Kill Bill Vol. 2" (2004)
Jackson made a sneaky cameo in this Tarantino film as Rufus, the wedding piano player.
Pixar
"The Incredibles" (2004)
Jackson voiced Frozone in this animated Pixar flick. He reprised the role in the 2018 sequel.
TWC
Sony
"RoboCop" (2014)
Jackson appeared in the 2014 remake of "RoboCop," which also starred Joel Kinnaman, Gary Oldman and Michael Keaton.
Warner Bros.
"The Legend of Tarzan" (2016)
While a buff Alexander Skarsgard headlined this remake, Jackson appears as an American entrepreneur in the Congo who teams up with Tarzan to help investigate claims of slavery in his native land.