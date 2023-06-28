1883, LaMonica Garrett as Thomas and Sam Elliot as Shea of the Paramount+ original series 1883.

‘1883’ Cable Premiere Doubles Show’s Streaming Viewership on Paramount+ (Exclusive)

June 28, 2023

The ”Yellowstone“ prequel made its Paramount Network debut on June 18

Since “1883” made its linear debut on Paramount Network, viewer consumption for the series on Paramount+ has surged 108%.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

