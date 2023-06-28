The ”Yellowstone“ prequel made its Paramount Network debut on June 18

Since “1883” made its linear debut on Paramount Network, viewer consumption for the series on Paramount+ has surged 108%.

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO .

The “Yellowstone” prequel has also seen double-digit growth both among men 18-34 and among women 25-54, up 26% and 12%, respectively, as well as total viewers on Paramount Network, up 14% (1.7 million vs. 1.5 million).

The ratings boost follows up on the show’s initial success as the first night drew in an audience of 3.8 million viewers during its June 18 premiere. The Paramount Network airing became the biggest scripted series to debut on cable since 2020.

“1883” first premiered December 2021 on Paramount+. At the time, the premiere was simulcast on the Paramount Network where 4.9 million linear viewers tuned in, marking the company’s biggest new series premiere on cable since 2015.

The full season of the award-winning limited series will continue to air weekly on Paramount Network, with the extended featurettes at the end of each episode.

The show follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.

The series, which is created by Taylor Sheridan, stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thronton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hébert. “1883” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.

Though “1883” is a limited series, it does have its own sequels. Paramount originally announced that it planned to give the prequel series additional episodes and that it was moving forward with the sequel series “1923.”

Starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, the drama follows the Dutton family as they survive a long list of hardships from Prohibition and droughts to the early stages of the Great Depression. That series premiered in December of 2022 and was given a second season in February.

Sheridan’s upcoming “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” will also be an “1883” spinoff. Starring David Oyelowo, Season 1 of the anthology series will tell the story of the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River, a man who allegedly made over 3,000 arrests yet was never wounded.