Paramount+ has announced additional actors, who will be joining Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in Taylor Sheridan’s “1923,” the latest “Yellowstone” prequel from series mastermind Taylor Sheridan.

Joining Ford and Mirren in the new show are Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Julia Schlaepfer.

“1923” follows “1883,” the most-watched Paramount+ title ever globally, according to Paramount. That prequel starred Sam Elliott, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett. While there was some confusion about whether more episodes of “1883” would be ordered, the focus instead shifted to another prequel series (originally dubbed “1932”), with a spin-off of “1883,” this time centered around historical figure Bass Reeves (who might have been the inspiration for the Lone Ranger), also in the works.

“’1923’ will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” an official plot synopsis from Paramount reads.

Paramount also revealed who everyone will be playing in “1923.”

• Harrison Ford will play Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch, husband to Cara Dutton and brother of James Dutton.

• Helen Mirren will play Cara Dutton, the wife to Jacob Dutton and family matriarch.

• Darren Mann will play Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr.’s son and great nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family.

• Michelle Randolph will play Elizabeth Strafford, a feisty and capable young woman set to marry into the Dutton family.

• James Badge Dale will play John Dutton Sr., the oldest nephew and right-hand man of Jacob Dutton.

• Marley Shelton will play Emma Dutton, the dutiful wife of John Dutton Sr. and the mother of Jack Dutton.

• Brian Geraghty will play Zane, a fiercely loyal ranch foreman.

• Aminah Nieves will play Teonna Rainwater, a young woman at a government residential boarding school.

• Julia Schlaepfer will play Alexandra, a British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad.

The new show is set to debut on Paramount+ this December, joining a growing number of Taylor Sheridan projects that will debut this fall, including the mothership “Yellowstone” series (back on the Paramount Network on Nov. 13); “Tulsa King” starring Sylvester Stallone, which is outside of the “Yellowstone” universe (also Nov. 13, on Paramount+); and a number of non-“Yellowstone” projects which have yet to receive release dates, including “Lioness” (starring Zoe Saldaña), “Land Man” (starring Billy Bob Thornton) and the second season of “Mayor of Kingstown” (starring Jeremy Renner).