2021 TCA Awards Winners List: ‘Ted Lasso’ Named Program of the Year

The winners of the 2021 Television Critics Association Awards were announced Tuesday, with “Ted Lasso,” “I May Destroy You” and “The Baby-Sitters Club” taking home trophies.

The first season of “Ted Lasso” was the biggest winner, topping the Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Program of the Year Award categories with its first season. In the individual achievement categories, “I May Destroy You” creator, writer, executive producer and star Michaela Coel won for drama and “Hacks” star Jean Smart took home the prize for comedy.

Smart was also selected by the critics’ group for the career achievement award for her body of work, spanning from “Designing Women” to the more recent projects “Legion,” “Watchmen,” “Mare Of Easttown” and “Hacks.”

“Television came through in a big way this year, serving up some much-needed entertainment that was a welcome distraction from the real-life dramas of the real world,” TCA President Melanie McFarland said in a statement. “The fact that comedic shows reigned supreme at the 2021 TCA Awards is a testament to this. From the folksy humor of ‘Ted Lasso’ and the sharp takes of ‘Hacks’, to the timeless laughs of ‘The Golden Girls’, this season’s offerings gave us plenty of reasons to smile in uncertain times. We are excited to honor these outstanding programs as we celebrate 37 years of the TCA Awards, and we look forward to being together again in person in 2022.”

See the full list of winners below and acceptance speeches from winners above.

Individual Achievement In Drama: Michaela Coel (“I MAY DESTROY YOU,” HBO)

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Jean Smart (“HACKS,” HBO Max)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: “FRAMING BRITNEY SPEARS” (FX/FX On Hulu)

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: TIE: “COUPLES THERAPY” (Showtime), “DEAF U” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: “THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: “LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER” (HBO, 2018 & 2019 Winner In Category)

Outstanding New Program: “TED LASSO” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: “MARE OF EASTTOWN” (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: “THE CROWN” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: “TED LASSO” (Apple TV+)

Program of the Year: “TED LASSO” (Apple TV+)

Career Achievement Honoree: Jean Smart

Heritage Award: “THE GOLDEN GIRLS” (NBC)