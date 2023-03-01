Queen Latifah hosted 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

2023 NAACP Image Awards Scores 2.9 Million Viewers

by | March 1, 2023 @ 12:35 PM

The Queen Latifah-hosted ceremony saw a 72% uptick in viewership from last year

Saturday’s 54th NAACP Image Awards nabbed 2.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen live plus same-day data.

The 2023 ceremony, which was hosted by R&B legend and Hollywood staple Queen Latifah, saw a 72% uptick in total viewership from last year, as the awards were simulcast live across 13 Paramount Global networks, including BET HER, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land and VH1.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

