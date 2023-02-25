The 2023 NAACP Image Awards concluded Saturday night with a live telecast that announced the final round of winners, including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” for Outstanding Motion Picture. Viola Davis won Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her stirring turn in “The Woman King,” while Will Smith took home Outstanding Actor for his slavery drama “Emancipation.” Smith was not in attendance to receive his award, winning two trophies in a row for the organization after his decorated turn in “King Richard” last year, which netted him an Oscar right after his much-publicized dust-up with Chris Rock occurred at the 94th Academy Awards.

Angela Bassett was a triple winner, taking home Entertainer of the Year, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (a performance for which she’s also Oscar-nominated) and Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for “9-1-1.”

ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” meanwhile, dominated the TV awards, taking home four trophies in all including Outstanding Comedy Series, Best Actress (Quinta Brunson), Supporting Actress (Janelle James) and Supporting Actor (Tyler James Williams). James bested Emmy-winning costar Sheryl Lee Ralph in the supporting category, giving her a boost as Emmy season approaches.

Starz’s acclaimed “P-Valley” surprised by picking up a number of major awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Nicco Annan for leading actor, and Loretta Devine for supporting actress. Niecy Nash-Betts won Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special for her impressive turn in “Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, a performance certain to receive Emmy attention this year.

Check out the list of winners below.

Entertainer of the Year

Angela Bassett – WINNER

Mary J. Blige

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Outstanding Motion Picture

“A Jazzman’s Blues”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – WINNER

“Emancipation”

“The Woman King“

“Till”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Joshua Boone — “A Jazzman’s Blues”

Jonathan Majors — “Devotion”

Will Smith — “Emancipation” – WINNER

Sterling K. Brown — “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul“

Daniel Kaluuya — “Nope”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Danielle Deadwyler — “Till”

Keke Palmer — “Alice”

Letitia Wright — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Regina Hall — “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul“

Viola Davis — “The Woman King” – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Aldis Hodge — “Black Adam”

Cliff “Method Man” Smith — “On the Come Up”

Jalyn Hall — “Till”

John Boyega — “The Woman King“

Tenoch Huerta Mejía — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – WINNER

Danai Gurira — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Janelle Monae — “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Lashana Lynch — “The Woman King“

Lupita Nyong’o — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Breaking”

“Causeway”

“Mr. Malcolm’s List”

“Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story“

“The Inspection” – WINNER

Outstanding International Motion Picture

“Athena”

“Bantú Mama” – WINNER

“Broker”

“Learn to Swim“

“The Silent Twins”

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Jalyn Hall — “Till” – WINNER

Joshua Boone — “A Jazzman’s Blues”

Ledisi — “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story”

Y’lan Noel — “A Lot of Nothing“

Yola — “Elvis”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” – WINNER

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Rap Sh!t”

“The Wonder Years”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Mike Epps — “The Upshaws”

Donald Glover — “Atlanta”

Anthony Anderson — “Black-ish”

Cedric the Entertainer — “The Neighborhood” – WINNER

Dule Hill — “The Wonder Years”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Loretta Devine — “Family Reunion”

Maya Rudolph — “Loot”

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” – WINNER

Tichina Arnold — “The Neighborhood”

Tracee Ellis Ross — “Black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Kenan Thompson — “Saturday Night Live”

Brian Tyree Henry — “Atlanta”

Deon Cole — “Black-ish”

Tyler James Williams — “Abbott Elementary” – WINNER

William Stanford Davis —”Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James — “Abbott Elementary” – WINNER

Sheryl Lee Ralph — “Abbott Elementary”

Jenifer Lewis — “Black-ish”

Marsai Martin — “Black-ish”

Wanda Sykes — “The Upshaws”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Bel-Air”

“Bridgerton”

“Euphoria”

“P-Valley” – WINNER

“Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris — “Snowfall”

Jabari Banks Glover — “Bel-Air”

Kofi Siriboe — “Queen Sugar”

Nicco Annan — “P-Valley” – WINNER

Sterling K. Brown — “This is Us”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett — “9-1-1” – WINNER

Brandee Evans — “P-Valley”

Queen Latifah — “The Equalizer”

Rutina Wesley — “Queen Sugar”

Zendaya — “Euphoria”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes — “Bel-Air”

Amin Joseph — “Snowfall”

Caleb McLaughlin — “Stranger Things”

Cliff “Method Man” Smith — “Power Book II: Ghost” – WINNER

J. Alphonse Nicholson — “P-Valley”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh — “Bridgerton”

Bianca Lawson — “Queen Sugar”

Loretta Devine — “P-Valley” – WINNER

Susan Kelechi Watson Martin — “This is Us”

Tina Lifford — “Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

“The Black Hamptons”

“From Scratch”

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” – WINNER

“The Last of Ptolemy Grey”

“Women of the Movement”

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Morris Chestnut — “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” – WINNER

Samuel L. Jackson — “The Last of Ptolemy Grey”

Terrence Howard — “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”

Trevante Rhodes — “Mike”

Wendell Pierce — “Don’t Hang Up”

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Niecy Nash — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” – WINNER

Regina Hall — “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”

Sanaa Lathan — “The Best Man: The Final Chaptersr”

Viola Davis — “The First Lady”

Zoe Saldana — “From Scratch”