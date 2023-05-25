The ongoing WGA writers’ strike has impacted another major Hollywood event, as the Television Academy has announced that “out of deference to those impacted by the ongoing labor dispute,” it has canceled the 2023 Television Academy Honors.

“After discussions with the WGA and out of deference to those impacted by the ongoing labor dispute, the Television Academy is canceling next week’s planned Television Academy Honors reception. We appreciate everyone’s understanding. The Academy would like to congratulate this year’s Honors recipients and thank them on behalf of the entire industry for their groundbreaking and inspiring work,” the organization said in a statement.

Established in 2008, the Television Academy Honors recognize “Television with a conscience,” per the official branding. This year’s recognized productions are “37 Words” (ESPN), “As We See It” (Prime Video), “Mo” (Netflix), “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks” (Peacock), “The U.S. and the Holocaust” (PBS) and “We’re Here” (HBO).

