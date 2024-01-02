“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “Maestro” led all films in nominations for the 2024 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards, IATSE Local 706 announced on Tuesday morning.

“Guardians” received four nominations, scoring in the contemporary make-up, period and/or character make-up, special make-up effects and period and/or character hair styling categories. “Maestro” received three, with nods coming for period and/or character make-up and hair styling and make-up effects.

Other films with multiple nominations were “Candy Cane Lane,” “Nyad,” “Saltburn,” “Barbie” and “Poor Things.”

Of the 10 films that made it to the shortlist in the Oscars’ Best Makeup and Hairstyling category, four – “Golda,” “Maestro,” “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things” – were also nominated for MUAHS Awards. Six films made the Oscar shortlist but were not chosen by the guild: “Beau Is Afraid,” “Ferrari,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” “Napoleon” and “Society of the Snow.”

Last year, four of the five Oscar nominees were first nominated by MUAHS, a typical level of agreement between the two awards. (But the Academy and the guild don’t agree on spelling: The Oscars’ category refers to the crafts as makeup and hairstyling, while the guild styles them as make-up and hair styling.)

In the television categories, “Dancing With the Stars” received five nominations, with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Saturday Night Live” landing three and “The Bear,” “The Idol,” “The Last of Us,” “Ahsoka,” “The Crown,” “Lessons in Chemistry,” “American Idol,” “Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards” and “The Voice” receiving two each.

The MUAHS Awards previously announced three honorary award recipients: Make-up artists Michael Westmore and Kevin Haney will receive the Vanguard Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award, respectively, while hair stylist Ora T. Green will also receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18.

The nominees:

Feature-Length Motion Pictures

Best Contemporary Make-up

“Candy Cane Lane,” Tym Shutchai Buacharern, Michele Lewis, Jennifer Zide-Essex, Yvettra Grantham

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Jane Galli, Personal

“The Haunted Mansion,” Kimberly Jones, Dionne Wynn, Bridgit Crider, Carla VanNessa Wallace

“NYAD,” Felicity Bowring, Ann Maree Hurley, Julie Hewett, Mahar Lessner

“Saltburn,” Siân Miller, Laura Allen

Best Period and/or Character Make-up:

“Barbie,” Ivana Primorac, Victoria Down, Maha Mimo,

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3,” Alexei Dmitriew, Nicole Sortillon, Amos Samantha Ward, LuAndra Whitehurs

“Maestro,” Siann Grigg, Jackie Risotto, Elisa Tallerico, Nicky Pattison-Illum

“Oppenheimer,” Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer, Kerrin Jackson, Jamie Loree Hess

“Poor Things,” Nadia Stacey

Best Special Makeup Effects

“Golda,” Karen Thomas, Eva Susanna Johnson Theodosiou

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Alexei Dmitriew, Lindsay MacGowen, Shane Mahan, Scott Stoddard

“Maestro,” Kazu Hiro, Sian Grigg, Duncan Jarman, Mike Mekash

“Poor Things,” Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier

“Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire,” Ozzy Alvarez, Justin Raleigh, Kelsey Berk, Jonathan Shroyer

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Candy Cane Lane,” Yvette Shelton, Shian Banks, Stacey Morris, Maisha Oliver

“Joyride,” Jeannie Chow, Kim Lee

“NYAD,” Daniel Curet, Vanessa Columbo, Enzo Angileri, Darlene Brumfeld

“Pain Hustlers,” Michelle Johnson, Dennis Bailey

“Saltburn,” Siân Miller, Laura Allen

Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

“Barbie,” Ivana Primorac, Marie Larkin, Clare Corsick

“Chevalier,” Roo Maurice, Francesco Pegoretti

“The Color Purple,” Lawrence Davis, Andrea Mona Bowman, Tym Wallace

“Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3,” Cassandra Lyn Russek, Stephanie Fenner, Peter Tothpal, Connie Criswell

“Maestro,” Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell, Jameson Eaton, Amanda Duffy-Evans

Television Series – Limited, Miniseries or Movie for Television

Best Contemporary Make-up

“Abbot Elementary,” Alisha L. Baijounas, Emilia Werynska, Jenn Bennett, Constance Foe

“The Bear,” Ignacia Soto-Aguilar, Nicole Rogers

“The Idol,” Kirsten Sage Coleman, Mandy Artusato, Jessie Bishop, Erin Blinn

“The Last of Us,” Connie Parker, Joanna Mireau, Joanne Preece, Danielle Hanson

“Poker Face,” Amy L. Forsythe, Heidi Pakdel-Payan, Rebecca Levine, Shannon Dollison

Best Period and /or Character Make-up

“Ahsoka,” Alexei Dmitriew, Cristina Waltz, Alex Perrone, Cale Thomas

“The Crown,” Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills, Debbie Ormrod, Stacey Holman,

“Daisy Jones & The Six,” Rebecca Wachtel, RJ McCasland, Sherri Simmons, Michele Tyminski Schoenbach

“Lessons in Chemistry,” Miho Suzuki Herpich, Martina Kohl

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Patricia Regan, Joseph A. Campayno, Claus Lulla, Michael Laudati

Best Special Makeup Effects (six nominees because of a tie)

“Ahsoka,” Alexei Dmitriew, Cristina Waltz, Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Ian Goodwin

“The Fall of the House of Usher,” Ozzy Alvarez, Justin Raleigh, Kelsey Berk, Harlow MacFarlane

“The Last of Us,” Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri, Sarah Gower, Paula Eden

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Mike Marino, Richard Redlefsen, Kevin Kirkpatrick

“Star Trek Picard,” James MacKinnon, Hugo Villasenor, Bianca Appice, Vincent VanDyke

“The Witcher,” Mark Coulier, Deb Watson, Stephen Murphy, Josh Weston

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“The Bear,” Ally Vickers, Angela Brasington, Melanie Shaw

“The Idol,” Christopher Fulton, Gloria Conrad, Kamaura Eley, Kya Bilal

“The Morning Show,” Nicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich, Janine Thompson, Lona Vigi

“Ted Lasso,” Nicola Austin

“You People,” Tinisha Boyd, Alyson Black-Barrie, Lisa Buford, Tracey Macky

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“The Crown,” Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills, Francesca Hissey, Oonagh Bagley

“The Gilded Age,” Sean Flanigan, Christine Fennell-Harlan, Jonathan Sharpless, Aaron Kinchen

“Lessons in Chemistry,” Teressa Hill, Carol Mitchell, Juan Nunez, Sharisse Fine

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Kimberley Spiteri, KeLeen Snowgren

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” Nic Collins, Giorgio Galliero

Television Special, One Hour or More Live Program Series

Best Contemporary Make-up

“American Idol – Season 6,” Tonia Green, Gina Ghiglieri, Natalie Malchev, Michael Anthony

“Dancing with the Stars,” Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Lois Harriman, Sarah Woolf

“Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards,” Thad Nalitz, Alison Gladieux, Christina Jimenez, Kathy Santiago

“Saturday Night Live,” Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek

“The Voice,” Darcy Gilmore, Gina Ghiglieri, Kristene Bernard, Marylin Lee Spiegel

Best Period and/or Character Make-up

“The Boulet Brothers’ Halfway to Halloween TV Special,” Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet

“Dancing with the Stars,” Julie Socash, Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Tyson Fountaine

“Saturday Night Live,” Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“Dancing with the Stars,” Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Cary Ayers, Julie Socash

“Saturday Night Live,” Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Bradon Grether, Tom Denier Jr.

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“American Idol,” Dean Banowetz, Amber Maher, Kimi Messina, Lalisa Turner

“Dancing with the Stars,” Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Amber Nicholle Maher, Marion Rogers

“The Voice,” Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, Lalisa Turner, Suzette Boozer

“Kids’ Choice Awards 2023,” Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Suzette Boozer

“65th Annual Grammy Awards,” Brian Steven Banks

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“The Academy Awards 2023,” Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Myo Lai, Florence Witherspoon

“Dancing with the Stars,” Kimi Messina, Dwayne Ross, Joe Matke, Brittany Spaulding

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” Debbie Dannell, Lewis Pallett, Lisa Houghton

Daytime Television Game Show or Talk Show

Best Make-up

“The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge,” Moira Frazier, Denise Baker, Ryan Randall, LaLisa Turner

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” Christine Lai-Johnson, Hajja Barnes, Briana Garcia, Daniela Delgado

“The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula,” Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Chanty LaGrana, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Valente Frazier, Monica Boyd Lester

“The Young and the Restless,” Stacey Browning, Jamie Kelch, Robert Bolger, Riley Nightingall

Best Hair Styling

“The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge,” Moira Frazier, Denise Baker, Ryan Randall, LaLisa Turner

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” Stephanie Paugh, Alexis Reyes, Danielle Dubinsky, Karlye Buff

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Roberto Ramos, Corey Morris, Tara Copeland, Adam Long

“Snake Oil,” Crystal Broedel, Karen Stein

“The Young and the Restless,” Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Diana Santana

Children and Teen Television Programming

Best Make-up

“American Born Chinese,” Jorjee Linda Douglass, Mara Rouse, Nicole Hawkyard, Ralis Kahn

“Danger Force,” Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Orlando Marin

“Goosebumps,” Zabrina Wanjiru Matiru, Werner Pretorius, Krista Hann, Felix Fox

“Monster High 2,” Leah Ehman, Gila Bois, Kiara Desjarlais, Lindsay Pilkey

“The Santa Clauses,” Erica Preus, Howard Berger, Scott Stoddard, Eryn Krueger Mekash

Best Hair Styling

“Danger Force,” Joe Matke, Danyell Weinberg, Alexis Stafford

“Monster High 2,” Debra Frances Wiebe, Tammy Lim, Julie McHaffie, Sharon Markell

“One Piece,” Amanda Ross-McDonald, Vera Alimanova, Odette Rebok, Ermine Kirstein-Venter

“The Santa Clauses,” Anissa Emily Salazar, Nina Adado, Morgan Ferrando, Patricia Lansingh

“Saturdays,” Ruhamah Taylor, Brittany Powell, Kelvin Ingram Jr., Nadling Fletcher

Commercials & Music Videos

Best Make-up

“American Horror Story: Delicate,” Kerry Ann Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Orlando Marin

Capital One – Quicksilver “Holiday Night Fever” with John Travolta as Santa, Michael Ornelaz, Scott Stoddard, Alexei Dmitriew, Connie Criswell

Doja Cat – “Demons,” Olha Tarnovetska, Catherine Paschen, Nicolas D. Gonzalez, Patrick Bradberry

GEICO – “The Ease Specialist: Wormhole Edition,” Jennifer Aspinall, Leonard MacDonald, Allasigga Jonsdotti

GM – NETFLIX: “Will Ferrell Super Bowl Ad,” Justin Raleigh, Tony Alvarez, Kelsey Berk, Jamie Kelman

Best Hair Styling

“American Horror Story: Delicate,” Joe Matke, Jeri Baker, Johnny Lomeli

“Angel” (Halle Bailey), Tinisha Boyd,, Nena Davis

GM – NETFLIX: “Will Ferrell Super Bowl Ad,” Cheryl Marks, Allyson Joyner, Vanessa Price

HelloFresh | “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: From the Cubicle to the Cosmos,” Ashleigh Childers

“Scott for Scotts” Ad, Tiphanie Baum

Theatrical Productions ( Live Stage)

Best Make-up

“Die Frau ohne Schatten Opera” by Richard Strauss, Jeanna Parham, Melanie Birch, Denise Gutierrez, Lisa Patnoe

“Don Giovanni,” Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Nathalie Eidt

“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical,” Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Ashley Roller, Angelina Avallone

“Frida,” Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Kelso Millett

“MADCAP” – San Francisco Ballet, Maurisa Rondeau, Gerd Mairandres, Jordan Plath, Toby Mayer

Best Hair Styling

“The Barber of Seville,” Y. Sharon Peng

“Bolero” – San Francisco Ballet, Thomas Richards-Keyes, Ksenia Antonoff, Melissa Kallstrom, Robert Mrazik

“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical,” Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Elizabeth Printz, Thomas Augustine

“Jane Austen Unscripted: Tea At Pemberley,” Laura Caponera

“Marriage of Figaro,” Samantha Wiener, Danielle Richter, Jacki Noccerino, Morgan Sellars