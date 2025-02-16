BAFTAs 2025 Red Carpet Gallery: Demi Moore, Ariana Grande and More | Photos

As the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards got underway on Sunday in London, a slew of stars hit the red carpet. The guest list includes a number of performers nominated this year, including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore, Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Isabella Rossellini, Mikey Madison, Ralph Fiennes, Denis Villeneuve, Colman Domingo, Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Strong, Sebastian Stan, Saoirse Ronan, Sean Baker, Marianna Jean-Baptiste, Guy Pearce, Hugh Grant and plenty more.

“Conclave” leads the pack of 2025 BAFTA Film Awards nominees with 12 nods, one more than “Emilia Pérez.” “The Brutalist,” meanwhile, received nine nominations, including best film, director (Brady Corbet) and actor (Adrien Brody), followed by seven each for “Anora,” “Dune: Part Two” and “Wicked.” Of those three, only “Anora” made the cut for best film and director (Sean Baker). Coralie Fargeat landed the last spot in the director category, for “The Substance.” She, like Baker and Corbet, is a first-time BAFTA nominee.

Peruse our 2025 BAFTAs red carpet gallery below.