BAFTAs 2025 Red Carpet Gallery: Demi Moore, Ariana Grande and More | Photos

Cynthia Erivo, Timothée Chalamet and plenty more strike a pose

Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldaña, Timothee Chalamet, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Demi Moore
Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldaña, Timothee Chalamet, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Demi Moore
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

As the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards got underway on Sunday in London, a slew of stars hit the red carpet. The guest list includes a number of performers nominated this year, including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore, Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Isabella Rossellini, Mikey Madison, Ralph Fiennes, Denis Villeneuve, Colman Domingo, Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Strong, Sebastian Stan, Saoirse Ronan, Sean Baker, Marianna Jean-Baptiste, Guy Pearce, Hugh Grant and plenty more.

“Conclave” leads the pack of 2025 BAFTA Film Awards nominees with 12 nods, one more than “Emilia Pérez.” “The Brutalist,” meanwhile, received nine nominations, including best film, director (Brady Corbet) and actor (Adrien Brody), followed by seven each for “Anora,” “Dune: Part Two” and “Wicked.” Of those three, only “Anora” made the cut for best film and director (Sean Baker). Coralie Fargeat landed the last spot in the director category, for “The Substance.” She, like Baker and Corbet, is a first-time BAFTA nominee.

Peruse our 2025 BAFTAs red carpet gallery below.

conclave-ralph-fiennes
Read Next
'Conclave' Named Best Film at BAFTA Awards
Ariana Grande
(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Ariana Grande, actress, “Wicked”

Mikey Madison
(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Mikey Madison, actress, “Anora”

Adrien Brody
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Adrien Brody, actor, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 16: Isabella Rossellini attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Isabella Rossellini, actress, “Conclave”

Lupita Nyong'o
(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Lupita Nyong’o, actress, “The Wild Robot”

Demi Moore
(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Demi Moore, actress, “The Substance”

Colman Domingo
(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Colman Domingo, actor, “Sing Sing”

Zoe Saldaña
(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Zoe Saldaña, actress, “Emilia Pérez”

Marisa Tomei
(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Marisa Tomei, actress, “High Tide”

Sebastian Stan
(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Sebastian Stan, actor, “The Apprentice”

Cynthia Erivo
(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo, actress, “Wicked”

Timothee Chalamet
(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet, actor, “A Complete Unknown”

Marianne Jean-Baptiste
(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, actress, “Hard Truths”

Edward Norton
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Edward Norton, actor, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce
(Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Guy Pearce, actor, “The Brutalist”

Anna Kendrick
(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Anna Kendrick, actress, “Another Simple Favor”

Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein
(Photo by Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Hugh Grant, actor, “Heretic” and Anna Elisabet Eberstein , Television Producer

Fernanda Torres
(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Fernanda Torres, actress, “I’m Still Here”

Jeremy Strong
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Jeremy Strong, actor, “The Apprentice”

Jack Lowden
(Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Jack Lowden, actor, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Orlando Bloom
(Photo by Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Orlando Bloom, actor, “The Cut”

Ralph Fiennes
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Ralph Fiennes, actor, “Conclave”

Selena Gomez
(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez, actress, “Emilia Pérez”

Felicity Jones
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Felicity Jones, actress, “The Brutalist”

Vanessa Kirby
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Vanessa Kirby, actress, “Eden”

Will Poulter
(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Will Poulter, actor, “The Bear”

Gwendoline Christie
(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Gwendoline Christie, actress, “Severance”

Mark Hamill
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Mark Hamill, actor, “The Wild Robot”

Pamela Anderson
(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson, actress, “The Last Showgirl”

Jeff Goldblum
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Jeff Goldblum, actor, “Wicked”

Camila Cabello
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Camila Cabello, recording artist

Yura Borisov
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Yura Borisov, actor, “Anora”

Leo Woodall
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Leo Woodall, actor, “One Day”

Vanessa Williams
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Vanessa Williams, actress, “Elsbeth”

Coralie Fargeat
(Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Coralie Fargeat, director, “The Substance”

Alexandra Loewy
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Alexandra Loewy, film producer, “The Substance”

Dev Patel
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Dev Patel, actor, “Rabbit Trap”

Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Marco Perego, produce, “Dovecote”, Zoe Saldana, actress, “Emilia Pérez”

Saoirse Ronan
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Saoirse Ronan, actor, “Blitz”

Jesse Eisenberg
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Jesse Eisenberg, actor, “A Real Pain”

Vera Wang
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Vera Wang, fashion design

Letitia Wright
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Letitia Wright, actress, “Surrounded”

RaMell Ross
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Nickel Boys, director, “Nickel Boys”

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Adrien Brody, actor, “The Brutalist” and Georgina Chapman

James McAvoy
(Photo by Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

James McAvoy, actor, “Speak No Evil”

Isabella Rossellini and Jeremy Strong
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Isabella Rossellini, actress, “Conclave” and Jeremy Strong, actor, “The Apprentice”

Simon Pegg
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Simon Pegg, actor, “The Boys”

Tom Felton
(Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Tom Felton, actor, “Some Other Woman”

Kris Bowers
(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Kris Bowers, composer, “The Wild Robot”

Sean Baker
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Sean Baker, director, “Anora”

Demi Moore
(Photo by Carlo Paloni/BAFTA via Getty Images)

Demi Moore, actress, “The Substance”

Lupita Nyong'o
(Photo by Rowben Lantion/BAFTA via Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o, actress, “The Wild Robot”

Letitia Wright
(Photo by Rowben Lantion/BAFTA via Getty Images)

Letitia Wright, actress, “Surrounded”

Adam Pearson
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Adam Pearson, actor, “A Different Man”

Edward Berger
(Photo by John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Edward Berger, director, “Conclave”

Jacques Audiard
(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Jacques Audiard, director, “Emilia Pérez”

Tanya Lapointe, Denis Villeneuve
(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, producers, “Dune: Part Two”

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

Comments