‘Andor,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘Hacks’ Lead Dorian TV Awards With 6 Nominations Each

Four series — Disney+’s “Andor,” Apple TV+’s “Severance,” HBO’s “The White Lotus” and Max’s “Hacks” — lead the pack when it came to the 2025 Dorian TV Awards, which celebrates the best mainstream to LGBTQ content across networks and streaming. Each of those series scored six nominations.

Two more series secured five nominations each, both of which came from Warner Bros. Discovery: Max’s medical drama “The Pitt” and HBO’s apocalyptic thriller “The Last of Us.” As for comedies, the most nominated show outside of “Hacks” was HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere,” which snagged four nominations. That was followed by two-time Dorian winner “Abbott Elementary” securing three nominations.

Overall, HBO and Max scored the most nominations of any network or streamer with 39 Dorian TV Awards nods. They were followed by Netflix, which saw 22 nominations, Apple TV+, which saw 13 nominations and Disney+, which saw 11 nominations.

Winners for the Dorian TV Awards will be announced on July 8 at 8 a.m. PT.

“By loving-up series like ‘Hacks,’ ‘Somebody Somewhere’ and even ‘The Rehearsal’ and ‘Andor’ — a sci-fi story of the beginnings of a major rebellion — Dorian Award voters once again have shown they have a special affinity for stories of self-discovery and pushing for more,” Diane Anderson-Minshall, GALECA executive director, said in a statement to press. “Like generations of LGBTQ+ people who took on the battle for the right to be who they are, these nominated programs underscore that solidarity, morality and justice aren’t just for superheroes, but can be found in small daily actions.”

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics is composed of 560 members, making the organization the second largest group of entertainment journalists in the world. GALECA is a nonprofit that advocates for better pay, access and respect for entertainment journalists while also providing scholarships for LGBTQ journalism students.

Here’s the full list of 2025 nominees:

Best TV Drama

“Andor” (Disney+)

“The Last of Us” (HBO/Max)

“The Pitt” (Max)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“The White Lotus” (HBO/Max)

Best TV Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Hacks” (HBO/Max)

“The Rehearsal” (HBO/Max)

“Somebody Somewhere” (HBO/Max)

“The Studio” (Apple TV+)

Best LGBTQ TV Show

“Agatha All Along” (Disney+)

“Hacks” (HBO/Max)

“Heartstopper” (Netflix)

“Overcompensating” (Amazon Prime)

“Somebody Somewhere” (HBO/Max)

Best TV Movie Or Miniseries

“Adolescence” (Netflix)

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” (Peacock)

“Dying for Sex” (FX)

“The Penguin” (HBO/Max)

“Rebel Ridge” (Netflix)

Best Written TV Show

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Hacks” (Max)

“The Pitt” (Max)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“The White Lotus” (HBO/Max)

Best Unsung TV Show

“English Teacher” (FX)

“Evil” (Paramount+)

“Fantasmas” (HBO/Max)

“Mid-Century Modern” (Hulu)

“Overcompensating” (Amazon Prime)

Best Non-English Language TV Show

“Threesome” (ViaPlay)

“Elite” (Netflix)

“My Brilliant Friend” (HBO/Max)

“One Hundred Years of Solitude” (Netflix)

“Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

Best LGBTQ Non-English Language TV Show

“Becoming Karl Lagerfeld” (Hulu)

“The Boyfriend” (Netflix)

“Elite” (Netflix)

“The Secret of the River” (Netflix)

“When No One Sees Us” (HBO/Max)

Best TV Performance — Drama

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin” (HBO/Max)

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” (Netflix)

Diego Luna, “Andor” (Disney+)

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin” (HBO/Max)

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” (HBO/Max)

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” (HBO/Max)

Adam Scott, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex” (FX)

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” (HBO/Max)

Best Supporting TV Performance — Drama

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus” (HBO/Max)

Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt” (HBO/Max)

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus” (HBO/Max)

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt” (HBO/Max)

Genevieve O’Reilly, “Andor” (Disney+)

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus” (HBO/Max)

Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex” (FX)

Tramell Tillman, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Best TV Performance — Comedy

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence” (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (FX/Hulu)

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere” (HBO/Max)

Nathan Fielder, “The Rehearsal” (HBO/Max)

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along” (Disney+)

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” (Peacock)

Seth Rogen, “The Studio” (Apple TV+)

Benito Skinner, “Overcompensating” (Amazon Prime)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO/Max)

Best Supporting TV Performance — Comedy

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio” (Apple TV+)

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons” (Netflix)

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO/Max)

Holmes, “Overcompensating” (Amazon Prime)

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio” (Apple TV+)

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere” (HBO/Max)

Linda Lavin, “Mid-Century Modern” (Hulu)

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio” (Apple TV+)

Meg Stalter, “Hacks” (HBO/Max)

Best TV Musical Performance

Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter” medley, Ravens vs. Texans Halftime Show (Netflix)

Doechii, “Catfish” / “Denial Is a River,” 67th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, “The Wizard of Oz” / “Wicked” medley, 97th Academy Awards (ABC)

Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, Ali Ahn, Sasheer Zamata, “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road,” Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Kendrick Lamar, “Squabble Up,” “Humble,” etc., Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Fox)

Best TV Documentary or Documentary Series

“Deaf President Now!” (Apple TV+)

“Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes” (Max)

“Pee Wee as Himself” (HBO/Max)

“The Rehearsal” (HBO/Max)

“SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” (NBC)

Best LGBTQ TV Documentary or Documentary Series

“Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution” (PBS)

“Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara” (Hulu)

“Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution” (Netflix)

“Pee Wee as Himself” (HBO/Max)

“Queer Planet” (Peacock)

Best Current Affairs Show

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Hot Ones” (YouTube)

“John Mulaney Presents: Everyone’s in L.A.” (Netflix)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO/Max)

Best Reality Show

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“The Great British Baking Show” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Traitors” (Peacock)

Best Genre TV Show

“Agatha All Along” (Disney+)

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Black Mirror” (Netflix)

“The Last of Us” (HBO/Max)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

Best Animated Show

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Harley Quinn” (HBO/Max)

The Simpsons” (Fox)

Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Paramount+)

Most Visually Striking TV Show

“Adolescence” (Netflix)

“Agatha All Along” (Disney+)

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“The White Lotus” (HBO/Max)

Campiest TV Show

“Doctor Odyssey” (ABC)

“Mid-Century Modern” (Hulu)

“Overcompensating” (Amazon Prime)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

“The Traitors” (Peacock)

Wilde Wit Award

Quinta Brunson

Alan Cumming

Hannah Einbinder

Cole Escola

Nathan Fielder

GALECA TV Icon Award

Gillian Anderson

Angela Bassett

Alan Cumming

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Jean Smart

GALECA LGBTQIA+ TV Trailblazer Award