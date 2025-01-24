Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter and Shakira to Perform at 2025 Grammys

Fellow nominees Benson Boone, Teddy Swims and Raye will also be performing at the Trevor Noah-hosted awards show Feb. 2 on CBS

2025 Grammys (CBS)

The Grammys revealed the first round of performers for next month’s 2025 Grammy Awards on Friday, with a group consisting of nine current nominees.

Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims and Raye will all perform at the Trevor Noah-hosted awards show Feb. 2 on CBS.

This first batch of musicians notably includes six of the eight Best New Artist nominees — Boone, Roan, Doechii, Carpenter, Swims and Raye — notably omitting Khruangbin and Shaboozey, at least for the time being.

“The upcoming Grammy Awards won’t just be about celebrating and honoring the best in music this year. They will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. “We are thrilled that so many artists in our community are banding together at this time to show support for their fellow music makers and others impacted by the recent wildfires.”

The ceremony will indeed be raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles while also honoring the first responders who continue to risk their lives to protect others and fight the flames. The Recording Academy and MusiCares have already pledged $1 million towards that end.

In the meantime, for a full list of 2025 nominees, click here.

The 67th Grammy Awards air live on CBS and Paramount+ on Feb. 2.

