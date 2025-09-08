6 Best Moments From the 2025 VMAs

MTV’s 2025 Video Music Awards honored the biggest stars in pop, Latin and hip-hop music, bringing the heat and even some tears.
LL Cool J hosted the VMAs at the UBS Arena in New York Sunday night, ushering the crowd through a night of dancing and fun. Lady Gaga kicked off the awards ceremony, accepting the award for Artist of the Year before busting it across town to perform live from Madison Square Garden.
Ariana Grande took home the night’s grandest prize, Video of the Year, for her music video “Brighter Days Ahead” in which she co-starred with her dad. Busta Rhymes received the first-ever VMAs Visionary Award. And Mariah Carey wowed audiences with a medley before accepting her Video Vanguard Award.
Keep reading for the top seven moments from the 2025 VMAs:
Lady Gaga Takes MTV to MSG
Lady Gaga took MTV viewers to Madison Square Garden live during the VMAs Sunday. After accepting her award for Artist of the Year, Gaga said she needed to book it to the Garden to gear up for her sixth sold out night in New York City. MTV livestreamed Gaga’s opening number from her Mayhem Ball tour “Abracadabra” as well as her recently released song “The Dead Dance,” written for Netflix’s “Wednesday.”
Mariah Carey Wins Her First VMA
After Ariana Grande air-kissed and bowed to the vocal icon, Mariah Carey accepted her first Moon Person for the VMA Video Vanguard Award but not before throwing some shade at MTV. “What in the Sam Hell were you waiting for?” she said. During her career-spanning medley, Carey performed iconic hits including “Heartbreaker,” “We Belong Together,” “Obsessed” and “Fantasy.”
Yungblud, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry Pay Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry and British rocker Yungblud paid tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne. The tribute began with a message from the rockstar’s son Jack Osbourne and four of his grandchildren. Then Yungblud channeled Ozzy with his opening song “Crazy Train” and the Black Sabbath ballad “Changes.” Tyler and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry joined the tribute, playing the ever relevant “Mama, I’m Coming Home.”
Sabrina Carpenter Supports Trans Rights With Tears Performance
Sabrina Carpenter debuted her lead single “Tears” at the VMAs, bringing on an ensemble of drag queens to perform the disco-inspired single with her. The popstar emerged from a pothole before singing her latest hit. Queens held up signs, reading “Protect Trans Rights,” “Dolls Dolls Dolls” and “Support Drag.” The singer finished the performance dancing in the rain as she sang the refrain to her racy song “Tears.”
Busta Rhymes Earns VMAs Visionary Award
The “Look at Me Now” rapper accepted the inaugural Rock the Bells Visionary Award Sunday. Busta Rhymes joked that it only took MTV 35 years to give him a VMA.
“Y’all know I usually do these long speeches, I’m not gonna do one today,” he said. “But next time y’all take 35 years to give me one of these, y’all gonna let me talk as long as I want!”
The rapper performed a medley of his biggest hits, including “Break Ya Neck,” “Here We Go” (Flipmode Squad), “Touch It”, “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” and “Pass The Courvoisier.” He brought out GloRilla to finish out his set with him.
Ariana Grande Wins for Video of the Year
The star took not one but two awards at the 2025 VMAs. She first won an award for Best Pop, for which she thanked her “therapist and gay people.” The “Wicked” star took home the biggest prize of the night, Video of the Year, for her song “Brighter Days Ahead.” She thanked her fans for supporting her across all different artistic mediums, including film, music, touring and musical theater.
“Art has been such a safe space for me since I was a kid,” she said. “Thank you for growing with me and being so supportive of me as a human being.”