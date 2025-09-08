6 Best Moments From the 2025 VMAs

MTV’s 2025 Video Music Awards honored the biggest stars in pop, Latin and hip-hop music, bringing the heat and even some tears.

LL Cool J hosted the VMAs at the UBS Arena in New York Sunday night, ushering the crowd through a night of dancing and fun. Lady Gaga kicked off the awards ceremony, accepting the award for Artist of the Year before busting it across town to perform live from Madison Square Garden.

Ariana Grande took home the night’s grandest prize, Video of the Year, for her music video “Brighter Days Ahead” in which she co-starred with her dad. Busta Rhymes received the first-ever VMAs Visionary Award. And Mariah Carey wowed audiences with a medley before accepting her Video Vanguard Award.

Keep reading for the top seven moments from the 2025 VMAs: