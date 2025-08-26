Doja Cat, Tate McRae, Post Malone, Conan Gray and Jelly Roll to Perform at 2025 VMAs | Video

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards will feature live performances from Doja Cat, Post Malone, Tate McRae, Conan Gray and Jelly Roll, the VMAs revealed on Tuesday.

The five artists join the awards show’s growing list of performers, which also includes Sabrina Carpenter, Busta Rhymes, J Balvin, DJ Snake, Mariah Carey, Alex Warren, Ricky Martin and sombr. This year’s VMAs will be hosted by LL Cool J and are set to be broadcast live from New York’s UBS Arena at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday, Sept. 7, on CBS and MTV. The show will stream live simultaneously on Paramount+ in the U.S.

The first batch of this year’s VMA nominees were announced on Aug. 5. Lady Gaga led the pack with 12 total nominations — including for Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year — while Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar followed closely behind her with 11 and 10 nominations, respectively.

It is currently unclear whether Gaga, Mars or Lamar will perform during the VMAs broadcast next month. The nominations for this year’s VMA Social Categories, Best Group and Song of the Summer, are scheduled to be unveiled this week on Friday, Aug. 29.

Several of the performers announced on Tuesday also landed VMA nominations this year, including McRae, who will be making her VMAs main stage debut and was nominated for — among other awards — Best Pop Artist and Song of the Year.

Malone, a six-time VMAs winner, also received a nomination for Best Collaboration for “Pour Me a Drink,” his song with Blake Shelton. Jelly Roll is competing in four different categories, including Best Alternative, Best Country and Best Hip-Hop.

Gray, meanwhile, is set to make his VMAs main stage debut with a live performance of his hit single “Vodka Cranberry.” Doja Cat, for her part, will conduct the first-ever televised live performance of her new single “Jealous Type” at the music awards show.