A trailer for an apparent new biopic titled “American Dream: The 21 Savage Story” dropped on Monday, starring Donald Glover and “Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin at different stages of the titular rapper’s life.

The trailer says that the previously unannounced feature will hit theaters on Independence Day, with the film’s accompanying album and soundtrack coming this Friday. Tara Razavi and Udeorji produced. Watch the trailer above.

The clip was directed by Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, Fam Udeorji and Luis Perez and written by Olori and Stephen Glover. It was produced by Tara Razavi and Udeorji. The clip also features Natasha Lyonne, Gail Bean, Druski, Jabari Banks, Chad Lindberg, Victoria Pedretti and Young Mazino, plus new music by 21 Savage.

In 2019 by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) incarcerated 21 Savage (real name: Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) during their Trump-initiated crackdown on undocumented citizens. Savage was born in the U.K. but was raised in Atlanta, leading to him being locked up for several weeks before outcry, mostly on social media, led to his release.

Since his release, he has put out an album with Metro Boomin’ (2020’s “Savage Mode II”) and another with Drake (2022’s “Her Loss”). The clip incorporates elements from both Savage’s young life while getting bullied at school and his 2019 incarceration.

It’s unclear who is behind the movie — though a Lionsgate logo ran ahead of the trailer. But TheWrap will report more as it becomes available.