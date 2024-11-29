35 Most Anticipated TV Shows of Winter 2024-2025

Now that we’ve made it through Thanksgiving, we are welcoming the colder winter months and all the exciting TV shows that come with it.

And though there’s plenty of holiday offerings to enjoy in December. Streamers, networks and streamers have plenty of other big new and returning shows to keep us busy before the arrival of spring. Genre TV will deliver in spades with the premieres of “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” on Disney+ and “Creature Commandos” on Max. “Squid Game,” the most-watched Netflix show ever, finally returns for its anticipated second season right after Christmas; and “The Rookie” Season 7 headlines a packed broadcast schedule kicking off in January, while “The White Lotus” makes its long-awaited return. Then new series like “Doc” on Fox, “On Call” on Prime Video and Max’s “The Pitt” are a few of the new shows vying for our attention.

Check out TheWrap’s staff picks for the 35 most anticipated shows set for release this winter.

A still from “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.” (Lucasfilm/Disney) “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” (Disney+) — Dec. 2 What if, instead of classic “Star Wars,” Lucasfilm’s latest live-action, small-screen space opera was inspired by the beloved Amblin favorites of the 1980s that were either produced or directed by Steven Spielberg (think “The Goonies,” “Gremlins,” “E.T.” etc.)? You’ll get your answer when “Skeleton Crew” premieres in December. Created by “Spider-Man: Homecoming” director Jon Watts and his frequent collaborator Christopher Ford, “Skeleton Crew” starts on a small, suburban planet, where people ride bikes and get boring jobs for the New Republic. That’s where a group of kids — Ravi Cabot-Conyer’s Wim, Ryan Kiera Armstrong’s Ferm, Kyriana Kratter’s KB and Robert Timothy Smith’s Neel (the same blue elephant-like species that Max Reebo is and if you get that reference, this show is for you) — stumble upon an ancient starship and set off on an adventure. Jude Law shows up as a morally questionable Force-user, who helps them on their quest, and Nick Frost voices a crusty, pirate-y droid named SM 33. (Tunde Adebimpe and Kerry Condon are parents of some of the kids.) If you’ve been wondering where the kind of incandescent fun has been in recent “Star Wars” projects, well, look no further than “Skeleton Crew.” This is a warm-hearted adventure, bustling with practical creatures (including a nod to Francis Ford Coppola’s Michael Jackson-led 3D movie for the Disney Parks “Captain EO”) and inventive set pieces. It will return you to that cozy feeling you had as a kid, plopped down in front of the TV on a Saturday night watching “Raiders of the Lost Ark” — joyous, transportive and desperately needed right now. — Drew Taylor

A still from “Creature Commandos.” (DC/Max) “Creature Commandos” (Max) — Dec. 5 James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios begins not with some splashy live-action feature but a relatively low-key, R-rated, direct-to-Max animated series. “Creature Commandos” serves as a spinoff/continuation of Gunn’s own “The Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker,” with Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) having to rely on a crop of non-human combatants to perform clandestine, high-risk operations. Their goal: protect the princess of a fictional European country from a sorceress (Anya Chalotra) with ties to Themyscira (Wonder Woman’s homeland). The monsters that Gunn, who wrote every episode and produced, assembled are pretty great — there’s Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), a “Creature from the Black Lagoon”-type scientist; The Bride (Indira Varma), a Frankenstein creation; GI Robot (Sean Gunn), a World War II-era automaton that loves to kill Nazis; Weasel (also Gunn), the dog-like character from “The Suicide Squad;” Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), a radioactive scientist; and Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), Frankenstein’s monster and The Bride’s unsubtle suitor. Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) is their commanding officer. And yes, since this is a Gunn project, each outwardly fearsome creature is saddled with a tragic and deeply empathetic backstory. There is also tons of sex and violence. And what makes the whole ethos of Gunn and Safran’s DC Studios so fun is that these characters could continue to appear in animation but could also make the leap to live-action too. Yes, please. — DT

Keira Knightley in “Black Doves” (Netflix) “Black Doves” (Netflix) — Dec. 5 This Netflix thriller series introduces Keira Knightley as Helen Webb, a dedicated wife and mother who secretly works as a spy for an organization called Black Doves, to whom she has been passing confidential information tied to her husband’s political work for years. Helen’s gig has gone unnoticed for years, until her spymaster, Reed (Sarah Lancashire) breaks the news that Helen’s lover, Jason (Andrew Koji), has been assassinated, leading Helen and her longtime friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to investigate and avenge Jason’s murder. As they begin poking into his death, they uncover a conspiracy that links the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis. The series also stars Andrew Buchan, Adeel Akhtar, Tracey Ullman, Finn Bennett, Luther Ford, Kathryn Hunter, Sam Troughton, Ella Lily Hyland, Adam Silver, Ken Nwosu, Gabrielle Creevy, Omari Douglas and Paapa Essiedu. — Loree Seitz

Margo Martindale in “The Sticky.” (Prime Video) “The Sticky” (Prime Video) — Dec. 6 If you’re a fan of “Fargo” and esteemed character actress Margo Martindale, boy do we have a show for you. “The Sticky” is a retelling of the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist with some embellishments to make it perfect for TV. The half-hour Prime Video comedy revolves around Ruth (Martindale), a longtime maple syrup farmer who wants nothing more than to help her comatose husband and for her life to go back to the way it was. To do that, she’ll partner with security guard Remy (Guillaume Cyr) and the fast-talking Mike (Chris Diamantopoulos) to pull off a crime that will forever change all of their lives. The series also features Jamie Lee Curtis, who also executive produces, in a guest role. “The Sticky” is an expertly slapstick and odd couple comedy with one of the wildest crime premises to ever take place in the real world. If you’re looking for a holiday-themed heist, it’s difficult to imagine a better one. — Kayla Cobb

A still from “Secret Level.” (Prime Video) “Secret Level” (Prime Video) — Dec. 10 Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars will assemble for “Secret Level,” a celebration of some of the world’s most beloved video games.The adult animated series, which is executive produced by creator Tim Miller (“Love, Death & Robots”) and supervising director Dave Wilson, will have a total of 15 episodes, each of which will tell an original short story based popular IP. The episodes are inspired by titles such as “Armored Core,” “Concord,” “Crossfire,” “Dungeons & Dragons,” “Exodus,” “Honor of Kings,” “Mega Man,” “New World: Aeternum,” “Pac-Man,” “Sifu,” “Spelunky,” “The Outer Worlds,” “Unreal Tournament” and “Warhammer 40,000.” “Secret Level” stars Arnold Schwarzenegger (“The Terminator”), Kevin Hart (“Jumanji”), Keanu Reeves (“John Wick”), Temuera Morrison (“The Book of Boba Fett,” “Chief of War”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Barbie”), Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow (“The Mandalorian”), Gabriel Luna (“The Last of Us,” “Terminator: Dark Fate”), Ricky Whittle (“American Gods,” “Land of Bad”), Patrick Schwarzenegger (“The White Lotus”), Merle Dandridge (“The Last of Us”), Claudia Doumit (“The Boys”), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (“Lost,” “The Union”), Clive Standen (“Vikings,” “The Morning Show”), Laura Bailey (“The Legend of Vox Machina”), and Michael Beach (“The Perfect Couple,” “Tulsa King”). — Lucas Manfredi

A still from “One Hundred Years of Solitude” (Photo Credit: Neflix) “One Hundred Years of Solitude” (Netflix) — Dec. 11 Gabriel García Marquez’s literary masterpiece comes alive in Netflix’s original production, filmed and produced in Colombia. Told over two eight-episode seasons (the first of which premiering in December), the series follows several generations of the Buendía family as they navigate love, how they ended up founding the utopian town of Macondo and a looming war. The epic saga stars Claudio Cataño, Marco Antonio González Ospina, Susana Morales Cañas among many others. Come for the forbidden love story, stay for a cinematic adventure that proves great stories can come from anywhere in the world. — Jose Alejandro Bastidas

A still from “Dream Productions.” (Disney/Pixar) “Dream Productions” (Disney+) — Dec. 11 Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” was incredible. But it was missing one key bit of mythology from the original film that we were sad was ignored — Dream Productions, the movie studio-like operation that manufactures Riley’s dreams. (Remember the iconic star Princess Unicorn?) Thankfully Disney+ is here to remedy that with “Dream Productions,” a limited series set entirely within Riley’s sleepy world. Paula Pell returns as the director of Riley’s dreams, with Richard Ayoade as a hotshot young director. The four-episode series (all episodes drop at once) was developed and written by Mike Jones, already a Pixar legend thanks to his work on “Luca” and “Soul” (he is also part of the studio’s fabled Brain Trust), who directs alongside Valerie LaPointe and Austin Madison. The series was developed and animated alongside “Inside Out 2” at Pixar and features voice work from Amy Poehler and the rest of the gang. That’s right – “Dream Productions” will undoubtedly be the most emotional series this winter. — DT

Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano in “No Good Deed.” (Credit: Saeed Adyani/Netflix) “No Good Deed” (Netflix) — Dec. 12 “No Good Deed” not only marks a “Dead to Me” reunion between Linda Cardellini and series creator Liz Feldman, but the Netflix series also boasts an absurdly stacked cast. There’s Ray Romano, Lisa Kudrow, Luke Wilson, Abbi Jacobson and more, in a series that tells the story of three exceedingly different families all trying to buy the same house. The thing is, something definitely happened in that house — something Dennis Leary ominously warns about. — Andi Ortiz

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in their Peacock docuseries “Paris & Nicole: The Encore” (Credit: Peacock) “Paris & Nicole: The Encore” (Peacock) — Dec. 12 Over 20 years later, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie return to television with a new version of “The Simple Life.” In this new three-part series, the dynamic duo brings fans up to speed on their lives as they attempt to produce a “once-in-a-lifetime operatic performance based on their self-coined phrase, ‘Sanasa.’” Hilton and Richie executive produce the show with Fulwell 73 Productions for Peacock. — Tess Patton

A still from “Dexter: Original Sin.” (Credit: Paramount+ with Showtime) “Dexter: Original Sin” (Paramount+) — Dec. 13 What exactly was Dexter Morgan like as a teenager? Well, “Dexter: Original Sin” is going to tell viewers exactly that. The prequel series stars Patrick Gibson as a teenage Dexter, just learning to control his murderous urges. As an added bonus for OG “Dexter” fans, Michael C. Hall returns to the series to lend his voiceover. No doubt, it’ll be a bloody good time, just as its predecessor was. — AO

“Virgin River” (Netflix) “Virgin River” Season 6 (Netflix) — Dec. 19 Stuck in the winter but craving a spring fling? “Virgin River” has you covered. Returning just in time for Christmas, but after last year’s holiday episodes, this time we’re picking up in the spring, just in time for the lead-up to Mel and Jack’s wedding. Season 6 promises all the highs and lows of wedding planning, dress shopping and bachelor parties, the whole lot — but with a signature “Virgin River” spin, which means there’s also plenty of drama on the horizon. And there are certainly several dangling threads from Season 5 to pick up, from the newly returned criminal Calvin (who turned out to be the father of Charmaine’s twins after all that time) to Mel’s burgeoning relationship with her own father. On that note, we’re also going to get to take a trip back to vintage Virgin River in Season 6, which will show us the 70s-set romance between Mel’s parents. Lots to look forward to and all with the comfort of knowing the series has already been renewed for Season 7. — Haleigh Foutch

Stephanie Hsu in “Laid” (Photo by: James Dittiger/Peacock) “Laid” (Peacock) — Dec. 19 “Laid” asks just about one of the scariest questions imaginable: “Am I the reason people — or, more specifically, everyone I’ve ever slept with — are dying?” Stephanie Hsu stars as Ruby, a narcissist who has a sobering realization that her hookup list is tied to a string of deaths, varying from random accidents to health issues. As Ruby and her best friend AJ (Zosia Mamet) try to find a rhyme or reason to the mysterious deaths across her sex timeline, both friends take a hard look at their relationships and their view on love. Michael Angarano and Tommy Martinez join Hsu and Mamet as series regulars and the guest star cast includes the likes of Finneas O’Connell, Andre Hyland, Olivia Holt, David Denman, Chloe Fineman and John Early. — LS

Kang Ae-sim as Jang Geum-ja in “Squid Game” S2. (Photo Credit: No Ju-han/Netflix) “Squid Game” Season 2 (Netflix) — Dec. 26 When “Squid Game” first premiered in 2021, the South Korean drama quickly became the most-watched series to ever premiere on Netflix, regardless of language. Now, the platform is rolling the dice again with a second installment of the Hwang Dong-hyuk thriller. Season 2 will once again center around Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), also known as Player 456. Three years after winning the game, Gi-hun is still haunted by his experience, using his vast winnings to fund his search for the people behind this macabre event. But the closer he gets to uncovering who’s behind this game, the more he realizes that in order to stop the game, he’ll have to play again. In addition to Lee, Season 2 will see the returns of Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo. Hwang, who made history as the first Asian person to win the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Season 1, also returns to steer this deadly ship. Prepare for some new faces, new games and new twists in one of the most dark and addicting shows ever brought to television. — KC

Rosalind Eleazar and Ashley Walters in “Harlan Coben’s Missing You.” (Vishal Sharma/Netflix) “Harlan Coben’s Missing You” (Netflix) — Jan. 1 Rosalind Eleazar of “Slow Horses” stars in the latest Netflix Harlan Coben adaptation: Eleazar plays Detective Kat Donovan, whose fiancé Josh (Ashley Walters) disappeared 11 years ago without a trace. His reappearance brings up long-buried secrets, including the truth about her father’s murder.

Richard Armitage (who previously starred in the Coben adaptation “Stay Close”), Jessica Plummer, Lenny Henry and James Nesbitt round out the cast. Previous Netflix series based on Coben’s novels include “The Stranger,” “Hold Tight,” “Gone for Good,” and “Shelter.” The limited series is from Quay Street Productions, while Coben serves as an executive producer on the project, alongside Nicola Shindler, Richard Fee, Danny Brocklehurst and Victoria Asare-Archer, who also adapted it for the screen. — SK

Colin Firth in “Lockerbie: A Search for Truth.” (Graeme Hunter/SKY/Carnival) “Lockerbie: A Search for Truth” (Peacock) — Jan. 2 Colin Firth stars in this limited series based on the shocking real-life bombing of a Pan Am flight in 1988. The investigation into those responsible unfolds over several years as Firth’s character, Jim Swire, won’t stop until he finds out who killed his daughter and 269 others aboard the ill-fated plane. The series is directed by Otto Bathurst (of “Peaky Blinders”) and Jim Loach (“Criminal Record”). It’s a joint production between Peacock, Carnival Films (the people behind “Downton Abbey” and “The Day of the Jackal”) and Sky Studios. It’s based on Jim Swire and Peter Biddulph’s 2021 book “The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father’s Search for Justice.” — SK

Molly Parker in “Doc.” (Peter Stranks/Fox) “Doc” (Fox) — January 7 Medical dramas are a dime a dozen on television, but the twist at the center of “Doc” adds miles of layers to this Fox procedural. Molly Parker (“House of Cards,” “Lost in Space) stars as Dr. Amy Elias, chief of internal medicine at a leading hospital in Minneapolis. But after a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must rebuild her life while navigating forgotten patients, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, a new man in her life she’s forgetting and the family tragedy that caused her to alienate from those she loves. The medical mysteries she works to solve, while untangling the mysteries of her own forgotten life, should keep us entertained in the new year. — JAB

Nathan Fillion in “The Rookie” (ABC) “The Rookie” Season 7 (ABC) — Jan. 7 It’s been a strange journey to Season 7 for “The Rookie” fans after a strike-shortened Season 6 and an extended wait for the season premiere, but finally, John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the team are back at last to kick off 2025. The Season 6 finale lobbed a metaphorical grenade at Nolan and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) with her ex-husband’s escape from prison, and then there’s the matter of Chenford’s future after their shock breakup last season. While we don’t know what the future holds on that front, we do know the season will bring two new rookies, and with the delayed premiere, the hope of weekly new episodes without gaps in the release schedule. — HF

Alan Cumming hosting “The Traitors” (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock) “The Traitors” Season 3 (Peacock) — Jan. 9 After “The Traitors” Season 2 became a massive Emmy-award winning hit for Peacock, Season 3 is upping the stakes with an all-star cast of reality personalities, including “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval, former “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey and “Selling Sunset” alum Chrishell Stause. Fresh off his own Emmy win for outstanding reality host, Alan Cumming will return to guide 21 personalities through a series of missions as they compete to win up to $250,000. The cast also includes Bob the Drag Queen, “Real Housewives” alum Chanel Ayan, Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley, Robyn Dixon, “Survivor” alum Carolyn Wiger, Tony Vlachos, Rob Mariano as well as Nikki Garcia, “Bachelor in Paradise” star Wells Adams and Dylan Efron, to name a few. — LS

“On Call” (Photo Credit: Prime Video) “On Call” (Prime Video) — Jan. 9 This half-hour cop drama from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, follows rookie Alex Diaz (Brandon Larracuente) and veteran officer Traci Harmon (Troian Bellisario) as they patrol in Long Beach, California. The cinema verité-inspired series features an innovative mix of bodycam, dash-camera and cellphone footage. Eriq La Salle co-stars as Sergeant Lasman. The “ER” alum also serves as an executive producer on the series and directed multiple episodes. Lori Loughlin of “Fuller House” costars as Lieutenant Bishop, with Rich Ting of “Tulsa King” as Sergeant Koyama. The series was co-created by Tim Walsh (“Chicago P.D.”) and Elliot Wolf, who previously served as E.P. on the “Law & Order: Criminal Justice System” podcast. — SK

Betty Gilpin in “American Primeval.” (Netflix) “American Primeval” (Netflix) — Jan. 9 “American Primeval” will, undoubtedly, draw comparisons to Taylor Sheridan and the rash of shows that followed in the wake of “Yellowstone’s” overwhelming success. If anything, that success probably nudged “American Primeval” into existence. But it has more in common with Sheridan’s prequel series “1883” than anything else. And “American Primeval” is considerably tougher and grimmer; watching it, you can practically feel the muck underneath your fingernails. In the series Betty Gilpin plays a desperate mother who finds herself in the violent and wild American West of 1857. She’s looking for someone to help her get to Philadelphia, to reunite with her husband (her young son is tagging along with her). In this land, in constant conflict, she recruits a mysterious man named Isaac (Taylor Kitsch), haunted by his own demons but uniquely suited to her proposal. Jai Courtney plays a ruthless trapper; Dane DeHaan is an idealistic Mormon headed to Utah; and Shea Whigham is, in some ways, the heart of the series, who oversees a fort, located directly at the edge of madness and unrest. The six-episode series was written by Mark L. Smith of “The Revenant” and directed by Peter Berg, who last teamed with Kitsch for the prescription drug drama “Painkiller.” This is harrowing, undeniably compelling stuff. — DT

David Schwimmer in “Goosebumps: The Vanishing” (Disney/Hulu) “Goosebumps: The Vanishing” (Disney+) — Jan. 10 David Schwimmer stars in the second season of the spooky series, which draws from various R.L. Stine’s books, including “Don’t Go in the Basement” and “The Haunted Car.” Schwimmer plays a divorced dad, Anthony Brewer, whose teenage son Devin (Sam McCarthy) and daughter Cece (Jayden Bartels) are staying with him for the summer: His only rule is to stay out of the basement where he does his botany research. Devin and Cece’s arrival sparks renewed interest in the unexplained disappearance of Anthony’s older brother decades ago. Naturally — or unnaturally — incredibly strange and disturbing things start happening that put all their lives in danger. — SK

Anna Cathcart and Gia Kim in “XO, Kitty.” (Credit: Park Young-Sol/Netflix) “XO, Kitty” Season 2 (Netflix) — Jan. 16 Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) heads back to Seoul for a new school year at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS). The “To All the Boys I Loved Before” series spinoff returns to Netflix for their second season Jan. 16. After breaking up with her boyfriend Dae in the Season 1 finale, Kitty has found herself in a complicated love triangle. This season Kitty must navigate her new relationships while exploring her own identity and Korean heritage. Minyeong Choi (Dae), Gia Kim (Yuri), Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho), Anthony Keyvan (Q), Regan Aliyah (Juliana), Audrey Huynh (Stella) Peter Thurnwald (Alex) and more will return for the series’ second season on Netflix. — TP

“Severance” (Credit: AppleTV+) “Severance” Season 2 (Apple TV+) — Jan. 17 It feels like it’s been several lifetimes since the first season of “Severance” hit Apple TV+ and blew up. Finally, the time to clock back in at Lumon is upon us. The long-awaited second season of “Severance” returns us to the office with Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Irving (John Turturro) and Dylan (Zach Cherry) dealing with their day-to-day Lumon worklives while also feeling the fallout from messing with the severance barrier that keeps their outside lives separate from their work lives. Joining the cast for the secretive second season is Alia Shawkat, who is among a group of new coworkers Mark is assigned to after the company separates him from his friends. — Jacob Bryant

Quintessa Swindell and Leo Woodall in “Prime Target” (Credit: Apple) “Prime Target” (Apple TV+) — Jan. 22 Leo Woodall stars as a young math prodigy, Edward Brooks, who is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. “Prime Target” is a new Apple TV+ series set to premiere on the streamer this upcoming January with eight episodes. Quintessa Swindell plays an NSA agent responsible for tracking Edward’s discoveries, but together they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is in the middle of. Other cast members include Stephen Rea, David Morrissey, Martha Plimpton, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jason Flemyng, Harry Lloyd, Ali Suliman, Fra Fee and Joseph Mydell. — TP

Gabriel Basso in “The Night Agent.” (Siviroon Srisuwan/Netflix) “The Night Agent” Season 2 (Netflix) — Jan. 23 The second season of Netflix’s crime espionage hit “The Night Agent” returns at the top of 2025. After spending most of Season 1 watching Peter Sunderland (Gabriel Basso) climb the FBI ranks from lowly grunt to a night agent while he worked to save the president, the second season puts him fully in the night agent world. Peter immerses fully in the secretive organization and in the dangerous work of Night Action. The second season also adds a slew of new faces including Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, Michael Malarkey, Keon Alexander, Brittany Snow, Teddy Sears, Navid Negahban and Rob Heaps. — JB

“Watson” (Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/CBS) “Watson” (CBS) — Jan. 26 “Watson” is the latest series to take inspiration from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “Sherlock Holmes” series and modernize it. With CBS’ latest take, “Watson” stars Morris Chestnut in a medical drama inspired by the many Holmes mysteries. Chestnut plays the titular Watson, who in this series resumes his medical practice after the death of his friend. Despite moving back into medicine, Watson learns that his old life solving mysteries isn’t quite done with him. The procedural finds Watson joining in as the head of a clinic tasked with treating rare disorders so expect the same kind of problem-solving from your standard Sherlock Holmes tale. — JB

Promo art for “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.” (Marvel) “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” (Disney+) — Jan. 29 Originally announced back in 2021 as “Spider-Man: Freshman Year,” the series (since renamed “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man”) chronicles the early life of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man (voiced by Hudson Thames from “What If…?”) in an alternate universe where Norman Osborn tutored Spider-Man instead of Tony Stark. (The wonderful Colman Domingo voices Osborn… also known as Green Goblin.) The series, developed by Jeff Trammell, embraces an appealing, cel-shaded 3D art style inspired by the work of “Spider-Man” co-creator Steve Ditko, with animation by Japanese studio Polygon Pictures. What’s really exciting about “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” is some of the characters Peter goes to school with, which includes Nico Minoru (voiced by Grace Song) from “Runaways,” along with Charlie Cox returning to voice Matt Murdock/Daredevil. What’s more — Disney has already announced a second season of “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man,” previously titled “Spider-Man: Sophomore Year.” Ready to enroll? — DT

Noah Wyle in “The Pitt.” (Warrick Page/Max) “The Pitt” (Max) — January 2025 begins with Noah Wyle’s return to the medical procedural genre, but don’t call this show the next “ER.” The Max series is described as a “realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.” The show signal’s Max’s new direction to offering procedural series that resemble drama series you’d typically see airing on a broadcast network. Scott Gemmill runs the 15-episode first season of the show from executive producer John Wells. The cast also includes Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez and Katherine LaNasa. Other recent adds include Shawn Hatosy, Mika Abdalla, Michael Hyatt, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Brandon Mendez Homer, Kristin Villanueva, Amielynn Abellera, Alexandra Metz, Krystel V. McNeil and Deepti Gupta. — JAB

“Solo Leveling ReAwakening-” Season 2 (Courtesy of Crunchyroll) “Solo Leveling Season 2: Arise from the Shadow” (Crunchyroll) — January The journey of Sung Jinwoo, the weakest E-ranked member of a guild of powerful hunters who are tasked with fighting off monsters around the globe, continues with its next installment to the anime series, “Solo Leveling: Arise From the Shadow.” For now, there are no core details about the second chapter, but it will likely pick up where last season left off. Season 1 director Shunsuke Nakashige has jumped back in the saddle to lead direction once again, and will likely bring new allies and global threats into the fold as Sung Jinwoo continues to level up and discover the hidden secrets of his powers that he obtained from the System. — Raquel “Rocky” Harris

A still from “Invincible.” (Prime Video) “Invincible” Season 3 (Prime Video) — Feb. 6 There is double good news for “Invincible” fans — the third season of the hyperviolent animated series won’t be a multi-year wait like the one between Season 1 and 2, and the season won’t have a months-long split of the season. The adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic book series picks up where Season 2 left off with Mark (Steven Yeun) heading into training after the Viltrumite threat started heating up and he lost a battle to save a cruiseliner against Anissa. Cecil (Walton Goggins) doesn’t plan for Mark to be caught off guard again but knows the young hero has some work to do if he wants to protect Earth from what’s coming. — JB

Liv Hewson and Jasmin Savoy Brown in “Yellowjackets” (CREDIT: Showtime) “Yellowjackets” Season 3 — Feb. 14 After two years, strike delays and a company rebrand, “Yellowjackets” is finally coming back for a third season. Set right after the Season 2 finale, this 10-episode installment will introduce Hillary Swank and Joel McHale to this mysterious world full of murder, cults, cannibalism and possible magic. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the Showtime series unfolds over two different timelines: one set in 1996 directly following an airplane crash that left a high school soccer team stranded in the snowy wilderness, and another set 25 years later when the now-adult survivors have to reconcile with their actions. Little is currently known about what exactly will happen in this upcoming season, but there’s one thing we can say with absolute certainty. Whatever happens, it’s going to be wild. — KC

A still from “Win or Lose.” (Pixar) “Win or Lose” (Disney+) — Feb. 19 Originally announced way back in 2020, “Win or Lose” was meant to be the first longform original animated series from the wizards at Pixar. But the oversized success of “Inside Out” led to a little swap; now “Dream Productions” will premiere first (see above), with “Win or Lose” to follow. But it will be worth the wait. The series was created by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, story artists on “Toy Story 4” who were seeing the same situation very differently. It led to the series, which follows a co-ed middle school softball team as they prepare for the championship game. Each episode is told from a different player’s point of view (or a point of view of their parent or somebody working on the team), with the story and style of each episode varying wildly from one entry to another. (Will Forte and Rosa Salazar are among the cast members.) Back in 2023 at the Annecy International Animation Festival, Pixar showed off an episode. It was one of the bolder things the studio has produced ever. And the wait since then has been agonizing. Mercifully, it is coming to an end. The eight-episode is very special indeed. Win or lose, at least we’ll have this amazing new series. — DT

Josh McDermitt and Stephen Amell in “Suits: L.A.” (Jordin Althaus/NBC) “Suits LA” (NBC) — Feb. 23 2023 was the year of “Suits,” as the classic USA legal drama found monster success in its streaming return on Netflix. In 2025, NBC will aim for lightning to strike twice with a Los Angeles-set spinoff within the same universe of lawyers, martinis and good style. “Arrow” alum Stephen Amell leads the cast of this West Coast iteration as Ted Black, an attorney for some of the biggest clients in the city. We already know Gabriel Macht will reprise the role of Harvey Specter as a recurring player in Season 1, but we’ll have to wait a couple more months to see if series creator Aaron Korsh can recapture the sexy and smart tone that kept fans tuned when it first premiered on USA, as well as during its streaming rebirth. — JAB

A promo still from “The White Lotus” Season 3. (HBO) “The White Lotus” Season 3 (HBO) — Winter Mike White’s beloved anthology series is finally back with a new mysterious season, this time set in the luxury hotel chain’s majestic Thailand. While details on the plot are being kept under wraps, White previously teased Season 3 would be a “satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.” Fans can also expect to see a familiar face in Natasha Rothwell, who reprises her role as Belinda from Season 1. The all-star also includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Walton Goggins, Dom Hetrakul, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood. — LS