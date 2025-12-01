5 New Movies and Shows to Watch on HBO Max This Week

A new month has begun, and that means there are new titles streaming on each service, including HBO Max.
It can be overwhelming to find something to watch though, so if you need some recommendations, you’re in the right place. Below, you’ll find a few movies — and one beloved show — that you can and should check out this week on HBO Max. As always, taste is subjective, so you may hate these or you may love them. There’s only one way to find out!
Here are a few recommendations to get you through the week.
The Goonies
Goonies never say die, and this year, the film turns 40. So, it’s probably about time you revisited it. Especially given Ke Huy Quan’s resurgence in the last few years — he even has a movie in theaters now, as he lends his voice to “Zootopia 2.” It’s always fun to revisit an actor’s early catalogue.
Table 19
“Table 19” is one of those ensemble comedies that largely flew under the radar, but it really does have a stacked cast. Anna Kendrick, Lisa Kudrow, June Squibb, Craig Robinson and more star in the film, which follows a bunch of misfits essentially placed at a “misfits table” at a wedding. It’s cute!
Miss Congeniality
Sometimes you just need a comfort film, and this week, “Miss Congeniality” and its sequel hit HBO Max to fill that need for you. I’ll always recommend the first over the second, but they’re both a good time, and yes, Michael Caine really did sign onto that first one! It’s an old favorite for a reason.
Mad Men
If you’re looking to start a series that you know has multiple seasons worth of drama — and seasons that were longer than 8-10 episodes — “Mad Men” might be the way to go. All seven seasons of the show will be available on HBO Max this week, in 4K for the very first time, so you can relive it in all its messy glory.
Hidden Figures
Just like it’s worth revisiting Ke Huy Quan’s early work, it’s also worth checking out Glen Powell’s early stuff. He cut his teeth on movies like this — Powell plays astronaut John Glenn in the film — and “Hidden Figures” is truly very good. But don’t be fooled, he is neither the star nor the real draw to this true story. That honor goes to Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae and Taraji P. Henson who play three real-life mathematicians who were crucial to NASA’s work during the space race.