HBO Max Raises Prices for All Subscription Plans

HBO Max has set price hikes for all of its subscription plans, effective immediately.

Basic with Ads is now $10.99 a month, up by $1, while Standard increases $1.50 to $18.49 a month and Premium increases $2.00 to $22.99 a month.

These app changes begin Tuesday for new subscribers, while all existing users will see the price increases by Nov. 21, depending on their monthly bill dates. Those who subscribe through their Internet, mobile or TV provider will be updated directly.

The update comes a little over a year after HBO Max last hiked its prices.

It also comes just a month after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said the streamer had a “real opportunity” to raise prices in the future.

“I think the pricing across the board, not only is there too many players, but in order to stay alive, a lot of the players have just decided to drop price aggressively. Consumers in America were paying twice as much 10 years ago for content. So people were spending on average $55 for content 10 years ago. And the amount of content they’re getting, the spend is up like 10 or 12 fold, so they’re paying dramatically less,” he said during a September investor conference. “We want a good deal for consumers, but I think over time, there’s real opportunity, particularly for us in that quality area, to raise prices.”