50 Cent Sues Ryan Kavanaugh to Block Release of GenTV’s ‘Skillhouse,’ Says He Was Never Paid for Acting Role

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson sued Ryan Kavanagh and his GenTV streamer Thursday, alleging the filmmaker-producer failed to pay him for his acting role on the project “Skillhouse.” Jackson seeks at least $5 million and also alleges trademark infringement, false advertising and unfair competition.

Jackson shot the scenes in question under the assumption that a deal would be worked out with Kavanaugh and GenTV. The most the group agreed to was a term sheet that was never finalized, yet the platform continued to use Jackson’s name to promote the movie.

Both Jackson and his son filmed scenes for the movie “to avoid unnecessary delay and based on a mistaken good-faith belief in Kavanaugh’s promises and reputation,” the filing claims, but “no final agreement was ever signed; nevertheless, Defendants have billed Jackson as the star and producer of the Film.”

Kavanaugh and GenTV are further accused of planning “to steal Jackson’s reputation and goodwill amongst his millions of fans to boost their own film, but also to use that film to unfairly compete with Jackson’s other business ventures.”

This is something “Jackson never would have agreed to allow his intellectual property to be used in such a manner,” the lawsuit also reads.

Jackson came on board “Skillhouse” as an actor and producer in 2022, but the filing also states he was “given no creative input into the film” and that he did not “have approval rights over the film itself.” The actor and rapper “never would have agreed to be associated with a film absent an opportunity to confirm and ensure that it met his high standards; anything less would irreparably damage his carefully curated and award-winning reputation as a film and television producer.”

A 10-minute clip from the movie released in 2024 featured Jackson alongside popular social media influencers Bryce Hall and Hannah Stocking and generated over 1 million viewers in one hour of being online.

“Skillhouse” follows 10 influencers who are trapped in an engineered reality that is designed to terrorize and terrify. As they each attempt to work their way through various challenges, they must rely on their social media prowess and wits to survive.

Jackson has carefully honed his career as an actor and producer for several years. He is responsible for the “Power” franchise as well as the Starz series “Black Mafia Family” and ABC’s “For Life.” His acting career has included roles in “Southpaw,” “Expend4bles” and “Den of Thieves” as well as in “Power.”

“Skillhouse” is slated for release on July 11, 2025.