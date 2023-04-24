Dolby Laboratories Celebrates 500th Film Formatted in Dolby Vision and Atmos

Dolby Laboratories is celebrating its 500th theatrical film, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” – confirmed in Dolby Vision and Atmos. The milestone positions them as a competitive rival alongside Imax in the realm of premium large-format screens.

Dolby will showcase the new Dolby System 126 Screen Channel Speaker at this week’s CinemaCon 2023 conferences in Las Vegas, Nevada, from April 25 – 27 at booth #2503A in the Augustus Ballroom.

“The demand for truly immersive and breathtaking cinema experiences is evidenced by our growing number of Dolby Cinema and Dolby Atmos locations across the world,” Dolby Laboratories Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment Jed Harmsen said. “Dolby remains at the forefront of delivering unrivaled entertainment experiences, and we’re excited to continue bringing moviegoers closer to the stories and characters onscreen.”

First established in 2014 amid a handful of PLF options attempting to challenge Imax’s near-monopoly on the notion of bigger and better theatrical auditoriums, the company boasts 290 auditoriums worldwide spanning 28 exhibitor partners and 14 countries. That includes over 150 Dolby Cinema locations at AMC Theatres in North America alone.

Among the 500 movies released or confirmed in both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” were recently added. Others on tap for 2023 include “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Barbie” and the seventh “Mission: Impossible” movie.

As has been the case since 2014, pretty much every big movie that has opened on Imax has also, where applicable, played in Dolby Cinema. And the format has been of value for when two huge films opened concurrently, such as in 2014 when “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Part I” benefited from the non-Imax auditoriums that weren’t committed to Chris Nolan’s “Interstellar.”

The Dolby System 126 Screen Channel Speaker is designed to meet the needs of today’s small-to-medium-sized immersive venues. It features a patented asymmetrical waveguide along with both bi-amplified or passive, single amp-channel operation. This offering includes a CS126MH mid/high loudspeaker and a CS128LF low-frequency loudspeaker. The System 126 can be operated as a passive, single-amp-channel speaker system in applications where amplifier channels may be limited.

This may be another key tool in slowly creating a status quo where audiences not seeing a big movie in Imax, Dolby Cinema or AMC Prime can still reap some of the benefits of a premium experience. That will become of greater importance as the moviegoers returning to the multiplex have skewed toward seeing tentpole-sized films in tentpole-sized theaters.