Boxoffice Company Inks Ticketing Deal With Cinepolis, Landmark and B&B Theater Chains

The Boxoffice Company has agreed to launch showtimes, ticketing and technology for a number of popular theater chains using its Boost platform.

The deal, announced Thursday, includes B&B Theaters, CGR Cinemas, Cinépolis USA, Everyman Cinemas and Landmark Theatres. The deal now brings more than 100 new theater chains in total under the purview of the company for its respective digital needs.

The Boxoffice Company currently powers Google, IMDb, Bing, TikTok, Apple and others for showtimes and ticketing capabilities. They sold over $500 million in ticket sales for exhibitors in 2022. More than half of all worldwide movie tickets are purchased online, so says a Boxoffice survey of theater owners conducted earlier this month. Most of those purchases are direct-to-theater. The company promotes itself as one that will maximize revenues and engagement for theaters while retaining control over their respective customer data.

“The Boost platform has reached a significant milestone and has come of age with the recent addition of major circuits in major markets,” The Boxoffice Company president Stan Ruszkowski said. “With our superior tech, we generated over a half billion dollars in ticket sales last year, supporting theater owners, no matter what size the cinema, with creative digital solutions that are exceptionally easy to manage.”

Ruszkowski continued, citing the company’s success with “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

“We helped sell hundreds of thousands of tickets each day,” he said. “Film fans are often looking for ways to purchase tickets directly from their theater websites, and The Boxoffice Company is excited to help exhibitors build their digital presence and grow their businesses with our Boost platform.”

“We’ve created a Shopify-like experience, with exhibition-specific tools for movie theaters to control their own digital destiny,” chief product officer Marine Suttle added. “We are constantly evolving and innovating the exhibition experience with new features so that theater owners can create their own digital brand presence with the media, showtimes, food and beverage purchasing and ticket-buying capabilities provided by our white-label high-performance Saas software, while retaining full control over their own customer information.”

Additional circuits that have signed up to transition to the Boost Platform in recent months include Starlight Cinemas and Phoenix Theatres.

The Boxoffice Company CEO Julien Marcel will moderate an opening day panel at CinemaCon called, “Globally Speaking: A Look at The Global Marketplace,” on April 24 in Las Vegas. The session will take place at 10:45 a.m. in the Palace Ballroom III, Emperors Level at Caesars Palace.