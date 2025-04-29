‘9-1-1’ Reaches 8.5 Million Viewers With Shocking Episode 15 Death

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The shocking death in “9-1-1” paid off ratings-wise, boosting the ABC procedural to reach over 8 million viewers in the first week since its debut.

“9-1-1” Season 8, Episode 15, which saw the demise of Peter Krause’s Bobby Nash, brought in 8.45 million total viewers and a 1.74 rating in the key broadcast demo of adults 18-49 across ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and other digital platforms, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day viewing.

With the twist, which generated plenty of discussion from fans on social media, the April 17 episode saw a slight 2% uptick in total viewers from the previous week, which scored 8.43 million viewers, as well as a 11% increase in ratings, with the previous episode scoring a 1.57 rating. The 1.74 rating for the April 17 episode ranks as the highest rating “9-1-1” has brought in in the key demo in five months since Nov. 7, 2024.

On ABC alone, the episode reached 5.64 million total viewers — up 48% from the initial live-plus-same-day viewership of 3.81 million — and scored a rating of 0.56 — up 56% from the episode’s initial live-plus-same-day rating of 0.36.

On streaming, the episode marks the biggest streaming audience “9-1-1” has seen since the season premiere in September, according to seven-day viewing data across Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The latest episode of “9-1-1” marks the first time a major character has been killed off on the first responder drama. Series creator Tim Minear previously told TheWrap the decision to kill off Bobby was a creative decision to up the stakes ahead of its confirmed Season 9 return.

Peter Krause has played Captain Bobby Nash on “9-1-1” since 2018 (CREDIT: Disney/Christopher Willard)

“Bobby is the most impactful character to kill … it made sense on every level,” Minear said. “[The show] needed a major character death for the audience to feel that there were real stakes in any of these cases … Next season, when our characters are in a precarious situation, you might be gripping the arms of your chair a little bit tighter.”

Episode 16, airing this week, will follow as the first responders come together to mourn their fallen hero. Season 8 will wrap up its run with Episode 18 on May 15.

“9-1-1” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.