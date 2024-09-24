‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 5 Release Guide

Rob Lowe returns as Owen Strand for the final season of “9-1-1 Lone Star” Monday night on Fox.

The highly-anticipated fifth season comes after a 16 month break for the series. Though this season will be its last, after Fox claimed it was too expensive to continue shooting, the 126 are ready to tackle a derailed train that has placed their community, and colleagues in danger.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch “9-1-1 Lone Star” Season 5.

When does “9-1-1: Lone Star” come out?

The fifth season of “9-1-1: Lone Star” premieres Monday, Sept. 23 on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.

When Do New Episodes Come Out?

New episodes will come out weekly. The fifth and final season will only consist of 12 episodes (as opposed to 18 episodes, which has become customary in the 9-1-1 universe).

S.5 E.1: “Both Sides Now” – Sept. 23

S.5 E.2: “Trainwreck” – Sept. 30

S.5 E.3 – Oct. 7

S.5 E.4 – Oct. 14

S.5 E.5 – Oct. 21

S.5 E.6 – Oct. 28

S.2 E.7 – Nov. 4

S.5 E.8 – Nov. 11

S.5 E.9 – Nov. 18

S.2 E.10 – Nov. 25

S.5 E.11 – Dec. 2

S.5 E.12 – Dec. 9

Where Is “9-1-1: Lone Star” Season 5 Streaming?

The show will be available to stream on-demand the following day on Hulu.

What Is Season 5 About?

Season 5 centers around a derailed train that endangers several lives, including those of the first-responders. In addition to the catastrophic train crash, the 126 will also be faced by a “poison cloud of death” that is posing new threats to their community in Austin, Texas.

Who stars in “9-1-1: Lone Stars” Season 5?

Rob Lowe stars as fire captain, Owen Strand, who moves to Austin with his son (Ronin Rubinstein) to build a new fire station following a devastating fire. Gina Torres, Rafael Silva, Brian Michael Smith, Natacha Karam, and Jim Parrack help round out the cast.

Watch the “9-1-1: Lone Star” Season 5 first look: