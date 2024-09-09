‘9-1-1’ Drops New Look at Bee-Nado in Season 8 Premiere | Video

Los Angeles is about to go full “Wicker Man” thanks to the first teaser for “9-1-1” Season 8. The upcoming installment — as well as its bee-themed three-part opener — will premiere on ABC on Sept. 26. New episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu and Disney+

So far, the “9-1-1” team has tackled tsunamis, earthquakes, floods and a bouncy castle that flew away. But this time around, their natural disaster foe is 22 million killer bees. Set to Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight,” the 30-second teaser starts with Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) taking a 9-1-1 call. The camera then immediately snaps to show a truck exploding as it carries multiple crates.

“That truck was hauling 22 million killer bees,” a fellow dispatcher tells Maddie.

“Enough bees to kill …?” she asks.

“Forty-four thousand people.”

As this version of “In the Air Tonight” becomes more frantic, the camera shows people wildly swatting at their faces. At one point, it follows Eddie (Ryan Guzman) as he books it for his life. “It’s a bee-nado,” Buck (Oliver Stark), ever the wordsmith, declares. Watch the full teaser below:

This upcoming season will pick up after the events of Season 7 with Captain Vincent Gerrard (Brian Thompson) as the new Bobby (Peter Krause). As Bobby tries to adjust to the retired life by consulting on a TV show, the rest of the firehouse is forced to cope with this new leader. Meanwhile, he and Athena (Angela Bassett) need to find a new home after their old one burned down, and Maddie and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) are trying to keep Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Tracie Thoms) in the life of their foster daughter, Mara.

Originally, “9-1-1” aired on Fox before the network canceled it in May of 2023. ABC quickly swept in to save the day. That first season on the new network scored the biggest multi-platform audience of any 2023-24 ABC premiere over a month of viewing, seeing 13.47 million total viewers.

EW was the first to report this story.