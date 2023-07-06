‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Won’t Return for Season 5 at HBO

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” has told its final joke on HBO. The comedy series from creator and star Robin Thede will note return for a fifth season at the premium cable network, TheWrap has confirmed.

“Thank you to all the immensely talented cast members, guest stars, writers, directors, editors and crew members who have made ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ an Emmy-winning success,” Thede said in a statement. “I especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at ABLSS.

“I am also eternally grateful for the support of Issa Rae and Jax Media, Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire team at HBO, Max, and Warner Bros. Discovery,” she added.

