‘A Man on the Inside’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Netflix’s Retirement Home Spy Comedy?

After “The Good Place,” creator Mike Schur and star Ted Danson are back with another comedy to keep you laughing while tugging on the heartstrings with “A Man on the Inside.” The Netflix series stars Danson as Charles, a retired and widowed man bored with his daily routine who gets the opportunity to reinvent his life when he’s hired by a private investigator to infiltrate a retirement home.

Danson is joined by an ensemble full of familiar faces, from former Schur’s comedy regulars to seasoned character actors. Here’s your handy guide to the cast of “A Man on the Inside” and where you’ve seen them before.

(Netflix) Ted Danson as Charles “The Good Place” star Ted Danson reunites with series creator Michael Schur for “A Man on the Inside.” Danson plays Charles, a retired professor who is thrilled for a new adventure when he gets the opportunity to go under cover at a retirement community and solve the mystery of a missing heirloom. The two-time Emmy winner has a long resume full of familiar TV credits, including “Cheers,” “Becker,” “Bored to Death,” “Damages,” “CSI” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” His films include “Three Men and a Baby,” “Body Heat” and “Dad.”

(Netflix) Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Emily Mary Elizabeth Ellis plays Charles’ daughter, Emily, a married mother of three growing boys who reconnects with her father after he goes undercover. Ellis is best-known for playing The Waitress on all 16 seasons of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Caroline on “New Girl” and Lisa on “Santa Clarita Diet.” She’s also been in “Licorice Pizza,” “Masterminds” and most recently, “Red One.” Read Next

(Netflix) Stephanie Beatriz as Didi Another Mike Schur alum, Stephanie Beatriz, reunites with the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator for “A Man on the Inside” as Didi, the dedicated managing director of the retirement home Charles infiltrates in his undercover investigation. Beatriz played Rosa Diaz on “B99,” and otherwise is best known for voicing Mirabel in “Encanto.” Her credits also include “Short Term 12,” “Twisted Metal” and a host of voice work, from “The Legend of Vox Machina” to “Bob’s Burgers” to “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.”

(Netflix) Lilah Richcreek Estrada as Julie Lilah Richcreek Estrada plays Julie, the private investigator who hires Charles to be her mole inside Pacific View Retirement Home, who also pretends to be his daughter during the undercover operation. She’s best known for playing Dr. Nellie Cuevas on “Chicago Med,” with credits including “The Wonder Years” (2022), “Dave,” “Grace and Frankie” and “Cougar Town.”

(Netflix) Stephen McKinley Henderson as Calbert Ever reliable character actor Stephen McKinley Henderson plays D.C. transplant Calbert, a quiet but observant Pacific View resident who used to work at the Pentagon. Henderson’s best-known performances include roles in Alex Garland’s “Civil War” and “Devs,” as well as “Fences,” “Lady Bird,” “Beau Is Afraid” and “Dune: Part One.”

(Netflix) Sally Struthers as Virginia Emmy-winning actress and famed humanitarian activist Sally Struthers plays Virgina, a vivacious Pacific View resident who has a history with Elliott and takes an immediate liking to George. Struthers won two Emmys for her performance as Gloria on “All in the Family,” and the spinoffs “Archie Bunker’s Place” and “Gloria.” She also voiced Charlene on “Dinosaurs” and Rebecca Cunningham in “TaleSpin,” played Babette in “Gilmore Girls” and, depending on when you grew up, might just be most familiar for her “Save the Children” commercials.

(Netflix) Margaret Avery as Florence Oscar-nominated actress Margaret Avery plays Florence, a poetic and buoyant Pacific View resident who loves her best friend, Virginia, and the Golden State Warriors with a passion. Florence is best known for her Academy Award-nominated role as Shug Avery in “The Color Purple” (1985), as well as “Blueberry Hill,” “Being Mary Jane,” and episodes of “The Neighborhood,” “Better Things,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Bones,” “JAG,” “Miami Vice” and “Kojak.”

(Netflix) John Getz as Elliott Prolific character actor John Getz plays Elliot, Virginia’s ex and the grumpy lothario of the retirement center, who immediately takes issue with all the attention George takes up when he arrives. Getz has more than 100 credits to his name, including multiple certified classics, from “Blood Simple” to “The Fly” to David Fincher films “The Social Network” and “Zodiac.” Recent titles include “The Dead Don’t Hurt,” “The Last of Us,” “Doom Patrol,” “Bosch” and “Better Call Saul.”

(Netflix) Eugene Cordero as Joel Eugene Cordero stars as Emily’s supportive husband, George’s son-in-law, who’s a teacher and father to their three sons. Cordero’s credits include “Loki,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “Tacoma FD,” “The Good Place” and “Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.”

Susan Ruttan as Gladys Susan Ruttan plays former fashion designer and current Pacific View resident Gladys, who lives next door to Charles in the retirement home. With more than 120 credits, Ruttan is known for playing Roxanne Melman on “LA Law,” with recent appearances on “The Good Doctor,” “NCIS,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Mom,” “9-1-1” and “American Vandal”

Lori Tan Chinn as Susan Lori Tan Chinn plays Susan, the Pacific View resident council president. You might recognize Chinn as Mei Cheng in “Orange Is the New Black,” Nai Nai Chen in “Joy Ride” and Grandma in “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens,” as well as voicing Granny Boar in “Kung Fu Panda 4” and Auntie Chen in “Turning Red.”