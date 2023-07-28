Stephanie Beatriz Is Hopeful for an ‘Encanto’ Sequel: ‘There’s a Ton of Story to Be Told’

Since “Encanto” made its theatrical and streaming debut in 2021, fans have been wondering whether Disney would give the film the sequel treatment – and its star Stephanie Beatriz has expressed her openness to the possibility should the opportunity arise.

“I would love to work with them again. That team on that film was so incredible to work with that. I think a lot of [Jared Bush and Byron Howard’s] time right now is being taken up by other stuff,” she told TheWrap during an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike about her new Peacock series “Twisted Metal.” “I know Jared and I think Bryon too are working on the second ‘Zootopia’ right now. But I would love to work with them again.”

She noted that she is a “huge” Disney fan.

“I go to the parks a lot and whenever people recognize me they ask about that too. So I know fans of the film are really, really eager to know if it’s gonna get a sequel, I would love to do that,” she added. “I think there’s a ton of story to be told and there’s so many people that would love to see that, but I haven’t heard jack s–t.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger referred to “Encanto” as a “Disney franchise” on a previous earnings call, but a sequel has yet to be officially announced.

“Encanto” grossed $94.7 million domestically and $237 million worldwide after being released exclusively in theaters last year. The song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” also went on to be a hit on the Billboard 100 following the film’s release.

In addition to Beatriz, the “Encanto” cast includes John Leguizamo, Diane Guerrero, Jessica Darrow, Maluma, Wilmer Valderrama, María Cecilia Botero, Olga Merediz, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Rhenzy Feliz, Adassa, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo and Alan Tudyk, among others.

Beatriz will next appear in Peacock’s adaptation of the PlayStation video game “Twisted Metal,” which premiered on the streamer on July 27.