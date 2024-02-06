A24 executive David Laub has been appointed head of Metrograph Pictures, where he will assemble a team to build a slate of theatrical releases that Metrograph will distribute, the company announced on Tuesday.

Laub exits his role at A24, where he worked for nine years as a distribution executive and oversaw the releases of “First Reformed,” “Aftersun,” “First Cow” and the restoration of “Stop Making Sense” and worked on the campaigns for Oscar juggernaut “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Ari Aster’s hits “Hereditary” and “Midsommar” and Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight,” among others.

Laub will be reporting to and working closely with CEO Christian Grass in his role. He will be building a theatrical slate of American independent, international and documentary films as well as continuing to release restorations of classic films from around the world. Metrograph will be looking at both finished films as well movies in earlier stages to potentially provide financing. The company is currently looking at projects with an aim to get up to 10 robustly supported releases per year.

Metrograph was founded in 2016 and operates the Metrograph Theater in New York City. Metrograph Pictures was started in 2019 and released restorations of 1981’s “Possession,” 1973’s “A Bigger Splash” and 1992’s “Hyenas.”

“Metrograph Pictures is an important building block in our strategy to continue the strong growth of the Metrograph brand,” Grass said in a statement. “It was important for us to find someone as passionate, strategic and experienced as David to lead this venture. His passion for film and filmmaker relationships are as impressive as his knowledge of all aspects of the business. We are really excited to work with him on building this into a significant distribution label.”

Laub said he’s “so proud” to be joining Metrograph in a statement. “Their taste and passion for cinema is second to none, and they have demonstrated an incredible ability to connect great movies with fresh and enthusiastic audiences. We are excited to work with a wide range of films and filmmakers, and be a robust new presence in the distribution landscape.”