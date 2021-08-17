A24 Hires NBA’s Chief Financial Officer JB Lockhart

A24 has hired J.B. Lockhart, previously the NBA’s chief financial officer, to serve in the same position at the independent film company, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

This is the first time A24 will have a CFO in the almost 10 years since the company was launched. Lockhart will lead the brand’s continued global expansion.

Lockhart served as CFO at the NBA for the last four years, after joining the league in 2013. During that time, he led strategic planning and oversaw all financial matters for the NBA and its affiliated businesses, which include the WNBA, NBA G League, Basketball Africa League and NBA 2K League, the NBA’s esports league.

Prior to the NBA, Lockhart worked in venture capital, focusing on media and technology investment banking. He also previously worked at the Walt Disney Company’s Strategic Planning Group, focusing on business development and M&A initiatives.

Just this year, A24 is financing and producing 14 television series and 17 feature films globally. Previous films include “The Green Knight,” “Zola,” “Saint Maud,” “Minari,” “On the Rocks,” “First Cow,” “Uncut Gems,” “Waves,” “The Lighthouse,” “The Farewell,” “Midsommar” and “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.”

The company’s film division has received many Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Brie Larson in “Room,” Best Picture for “Moonlight” and most recently, Best Supporting Actress for Yuh-Jung Youn in “Minari.”

Upcoming A24 films include “Lamb,” “Red Rocket,” “After Yang” and “The Souvenir Part II.”