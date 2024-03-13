A24 and Imax Launch Monthly Screening Series With First Look at ‘Civil War’

A24 and Imax have teamed up to bring A24’s acclaimed titles to Imax screens for the first time ever, the companies announced on Wednesday. The new monthly screening series will kick off on March 27 with the Imax debut of Alex Garland’s sci-fi hit, “Ex Machina.”

This special screening of “Ex Machina” will be followed by an exclusive sneak peek at Garland’s upcoming film “Civil War,” hitting theaters and Imax on April 12. “Civil War” will be making its world premiere at SXSW on Thursday.

Every month for the next year, Imax will digitally remaster and showcase an A24 classic on Imax screens nationwide and at select international locations.

Upcoming screenings in the series include Ari Aster’s horror film “Hereditary” on April 24 and the Safdie Brothers’ thriller “Uncut Gems” on May 22.

Over 300 Imax theaters are participating. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.imax.com/a24.

This new screening series builds on the successful partnership between A24 and Imax. Previous collaborations brought unique experiences like an Imax-exclusive launch of the Talking Heads concert film “Stop Making Sense,” as well as screenings of films like “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Beau Is Afraid,” as well as a live event and nationwide screenings for the 25th anniversary of Darren Aronofsky’s “Pi.”