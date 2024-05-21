In a competitive situation, A24 has acquired the U.S. rights to Michael Sarnoski’s “The Death of Robin Hood,” which will star Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer from Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company (RPC), the companies announced on Tuesday.

The official logline for “The Death of Robin Hood” is as follows: “Grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, an aging Robin Hood finds himself gravely injured after a battle he thought would be his last. In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance at salvation.”

Lyrical Media is fully financing the film. Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett will produce under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Lyrical’s Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers will executive produce with Rama Gottumukkala, Sarnoski and Jackman.

A24 is planning a theatrical release. Production on the film is set to begin in February 2025.

This marks the second project with A24 and Comer, who is set to star in a series adaptation of Jen Beagin’s “Sex Therapy” novel “Big Swiss” for HBO with Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries producing. Out of Cannes, A24 recently acquired the U.S. rights to Ruben Östlund’s “The Entertainment System Is Down,” starring Kirsten Dunst, Keanu Reeves, Daniel Brühl, Nicholas Braun and Samantha Morton.

Lyrical Media, Ryder Picture Company and A24 also recently partnered on Adam Wingard’s action thriller Onslaught. Lyrical and RPC entered into a first-look deal last week to produce and finance RPC films, genre agnostic with budgets of $10 million and up, over two years with an option to extend to a third year.

WME Independent, which represents the worldwide sales rights to the film, negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers with A24.